Week 1 is officially here. Let that sink in for a minute. The scrimmage games are packed away neatly, and starting Sunday, teams will start game-planning for their season-openers, which are set for Friday. It’ll be a busy night in L-L League circles, with — gulp — 19 games on the Week 1 slate. It would have been 20, but Pequea Valley’s bash vs. Biglerville was pushed back to Nov. 5 because the Canners are coping with COVID-19. We’ll get you all of the usual week-by-week preview items, starting now, with three non-L-L players to watch on Friday:

1. Dominic Caruso, senior RB, Twin Valley — The Raiders will host neighboring Garden Spot in their opener, and the Spartans’ rush defense will be tested right out of the chute by Mr. Caruso, who is having quite the career for Twin Valley. Before taking a single carry in his senior season, he’s already the program’s all-time leading rusher (2,741 yards) and he’s scored the most touchdowns (27) in team history. In six games last fall, Caruso barreled for 929 yards and eight touchdowns, including an epic 358-yard rushing night vs. Fleetwood. Heads up Garden Spot tacklers: You better bring this kid down before he gets into space. Or else.

2. Levan McFadden, junior QB, York Catholic — The Fighting Irish will welcome Lancaster Catholic to their home turf, and the Crusaders’ D will immediately be tested by McFadden, who is coming off a breakout multi-purpose season. Last fall, he threw for 703 yards on 43 completions — more than 16 yards per pass, which is pretty nifty — with 11 TD tosses against just one pick. So he’s efficient behind center. McFadden also rushed for 190 yards with five TD keepers as York Catholic went 6-1 in the regular season — including a 5-0 getaway — before falling to Camp Hill in the D3-2A championship game. Lancaster Catholic’s defense — hello LB Tony Cruz and edge blitzer Isaiah Caine — must keep McFadden under wraps.

3. Mehki Flowers, senior WR, Central Dauphin East — The Panthers will gas up the bus and head to Manheim Township for this juicy Night 1 matchup. Flowers is one of the best in the business on the flanks; 247Sports has him at No. 19 among top prospects and No. 4 among wideouts in the state, after he helped Steel-High go 12-0 and win the PIAA-1A crown last fall. Then Flowers transferred over to CD East for his senior year. He’ll do it with a Penn State commitment in his back pocket; Flowers has 21 offers in all, but chose the Nittany Lions. There will be another Penn State WR commit on the field in this game: Township senior Anthony Ivey will also be Happy Valley-bound next year. If you like sleek wideouts who can beat you deep and make plays in space, East at Township on Friday will be the place to be.

