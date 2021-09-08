Before three weeks ago, Walker Martin never heard of Bob Milspaw, and he wasn’t aware of any PIAA records when it came to most successful field goals kicked in a single game.

“I didn’t know him, and I didn’t know anything about any records,” Martin said. “It never crossed my mind until after the game. I got home and my dad had a big smile on his face. He said he thought I’d tied the state record. I was like, what are you even talking about? It honestly didn’t hit me at all. And it still hasn’t sunken in yet.”

Martin, Garden Spot’s trusty senior specialist, booted five field goals in the Spartans’ season-opening 27-24 overtime setback at Twin Valley on Aug. 28. He hit from 35, 47, 32, 46 and 33 yards, respectively.

Those five field goals tied Milspaw’s single-game state record; kicking for Peters Township in a WPIAL game against Thomas Jefferson back in 1994, Milspaw made field goals from 42, 27, 37, 42 and 35 yards, respectively, and that record was on the books for 27 years before Martin tied it against Twin Valley.

“It’s crazy,” Martin said. “I can’t even comprehend it. It still hasn’t hit me. Yeah, it’s super cool. But at the same time, I’m not done yet.”

Garden Spot has at least eight games to go, starting Friday when Daniel Boone visits New Holland for a nonleague clash. The Spartans will christen their new turf playing surface against the Blazers.

Martin, who also missed a field goal attempt against Twin Valley, which could have given him the PIAA record outright, has six field goals already this season — five on that unforgettable night in Elverson.

“I didn’t know it was a record,” Garden Spot coach Matt Zamperini said. “I just knew that we needed points. Obviously the goal is to convert on third down and move the sticks and get in the end zone. But what a neat thing. The lesson here is that Walker has worked hard for all of this stuff, and it’s paying off. That’s why I coach, to get to experience these kinds of things with the kids.”

Martin remembers the first time Zamperini sent him in to attempt a kick for Garden Spot. It was in his sophomore season in Week 1 against Daniel Boone.

“My first PAT, I was so scared,” Martin said, chuckling. “I just snuck it through. In that moment, I didn’t want to mess up. I didn’t want to miss the first kick of my career. So I was kind of freaking out. It just had enough distance and it got through. The next one I crushed it, and after that I’ve been fine.”

Better than fine, actually.

Martin finished his sophomore season going 13 for 19 on PAT attempts and 2 for 2 on field goals, including a 34-yarder. In his junior season last fall, he connected on 15 of 16 PAT boots and 3 for 4 on field goals, including a 46-yarder.

This season he’s 3 for 3 on PAT attempts and 6 for 7 on field goals, and four of his kickoffs have gone for touchbacks.

“We’re confident that he’s going to put points on the board, and he’s a huge weapon,” Zamperini said. “And his touchbacks take a lot of strain off the defense.”

Martin didn’t pick up kicking until the summer before his sophomore season. A soccer player since third grade — Martin played for the PA Classics for seven years — he was approached by former Garden Spot kicker and current Spartans’ assistant coach J.D. Stern about giving it a try.

It was love at first kick for Martin, who has trained with Kick It, Hammer Kicking Academy and Kohl’s Kicking Camps — all well-respected specialist camps around the country.

Martin, who has since given up soccer to concentrate on kicking, competed in Hammer Kicking Academy’s top-40 invitation-only camp in Orlando this summer and he finished sixth in field goal charting, going up against kickers who have committed to Texas, Arizona State, Michigan State and Iowa, among others.

He’s also won a field goal competition at a Hammer Kicking Academy event in Fredericksburg, Maryland, and Martin was invited to the prestigious Kohl’s Kicking Scholarship Camp this summer in Tennessee.

“I know I can compete against the top guys in the country,” said Martin, a 5-8, 175-pounder.

By the way, Stern holds Garden Spot’s program record with a 48-yard field goal during his prep days. Martin would love to snap that mark.

“I’m pretty sure he’d be happy for me if I broke it,” Martin said, “since he’s the one who got me started with kicking.”

Martin hasn’t looked back.

“I’ve always been gifted with a strong leg,” he said. “I try and build up my body and especially hit my legs hard. But I’ve always had a strong lower body.”

Which certainly helps in the kicking department.

“He was a soccer guy who wanted to kick,” Zamperini said. “And now he’s in his third year with us, and nobody has worked harder than he has. He has a specific goal and he’s gearing his training toward that. That’s the neat thing: To see a young man who is that driven toward his goal.”

Martin’s ultimate goal is to kick in college. He has no scholarship offers to date, but he’s already been making the rounds on the camp circuit, and he’s set to make a visit to Division I Buffalo in the near future.

“The scholarship stuff doesn’t weigh on my mind,” Martin said. “I just keep doing what I’m doing. I just keep competing. It motivates me to work harder.”

No matter where Martin ends up after his Garden Spot days, his name will forever be in the PIAA record book.

