Gavin Tragea booted the biggest kick of his career.

Brandon Way made the biggest defensive play of his career.

And in a game that more than lived up to the hype, host Lancaster Catholic outlasted Hamburg 38-35 in an instant classic Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Five showdown Friday night in Crusader Stadium.

“That game definitely lived up to the hype,” Catholic QB Will Cranford said. “So many emotions everywhere. And what’s better than a football game on a Friday night with that many emotions? Just an amazing game. We played a really good team, and luckily, we were able to come out on top.”

The Crusaders improved to 6-0 overall and remained in a first-place tie with Schuylkill Valley in Section Five with a 3-0 league mark. The Hawks, who came into the game averaging 51.6 points a game, tops in District Three, dipped to 5-1 overall and fell out of a first-place tie in the section race.

Hamburg was also minus explosive RB Pierce Mason, who came into the game with 800-plus rushing yards and a league-best 18 touchdowns. He was in uniform but didn’t play because of a gimpy ankle.

Hamburg still managed 300-plus yards on the ground and 22 first downs, but Catholic eked it out when Tragea booted the game-winning field goal, a 23-yarder, with 1:16 to go in regulation.

“Clutch,” Catholic coach Chris Maiorino said. “It’s good to see that kid have some success. Good for him. He really works at it, and he was able to put it through there for us.”

“I said to him, ‘Dude, all you have to do is put it between those two posts,’” Cranford said. “He did it.”

Just 16 seconds after Tragea’s kick, and with Hamburg looking to make a last-gasp effort, Way, from his cover-corner spot, chased down Hawks’ ball-carrier Derek Ruiz, forced a fumble and scooped it up for a turnover.

“An incredible play by a freshman corner,” Cranford marveled. “You can’t ask for anything more than that. He came in there and tore it out.”

“He got his hand in there and it worked out,” Maiorino said. “We coach them up to get a hand in there and try and pop it out. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t.”

Friday night it did. And in absolute crunch time.

The game was a slugfest, and Catholic was able to break open a 14-14 halftime tie with two huge plays right out of the chute in the second half. First, R.J. Gonzalez returned the third-quarter kickoff 85 yards for a TD and the Crusaders had a 21-14 lead.

On Hamburg’s ensuing drive, Catholic’s Jaevon Parker, who had a 15-yard TD catch to get the scoring parade started Friday, stripped away a fumble after Hamburg completed a pass and he went 45 yards the other way for a TD and a 28-14 lead.

But the Hawks never went away, getting a 7-yard TD sprint from Ruiz with 4:43 to play to tie it up at 35-35. Catholic had the ball back at its own 37 with 4:35 to go, and Cranford hit Parker for a 43-yard pass to get the eventual game-winning drive started.

When Catholic stalled out in the red zone, Tragea trotted on and coolly and calmly drilled the go-ahead 23-yarder.

Earlier, Ruiz had a 33-yard TD bolt and Xander Menapace had a 4-yard TD keeper, one of his three TD runs, to give Hamburg a 14-6 lead. But Catholic’s Elijah Cunningham zoomed 8 yards for a TD, and the ensuing 2-point pass made it 14-14 at the half.

Catholic appeared to be in great shape after Gonzalez’s kickoff return TD and Parker’s defensive score, but Hamburg countered with three touchdowns of its own in the third.

In the end, the Hawks had to go 56 yards in 1:12, and Ruiz broke free down the near sideline for a huge gainer. But Way tracked him down, poked out a fumble and scooped it up, and Catholic remained perfect.

