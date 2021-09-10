Annville-Cleona’s football team got in the win column for the first time this season on Friday night — and in a big way.

Gavin Keller rushed for two touchdowns and added a third on a TD pass, and the Dutchmen went on the road and picked up a convincing 43-20 nonleague victory at Littlestown.

In a rematch of the 2019 D3-3A playoffs — won by A-C — the Dutchmen (1-1) had a 20-14 lead at the half, then scored 15 fourth-quarter points to coast past the Thunderbolts (0-3).

Keller completed 6-of-9 passes for 133 yards, including a TD toss to Alex Long, who had three receptions for 85 yards with a TD grab. Keller also rushed for 54 yards on 18 carries with a pair of TD keepers.

Chase Maguire helped A-C gouge out 317 rushing yards; he had 165 stripes on 31 workmanlike carries with a TD run, and Long added a 77-yard TD dash for the Dutchmen.

A-C will go for two wins in a row next Friday with a home date against Donegal (2-1).