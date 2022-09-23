Garden Spot QB Kye Harting stole the show on Friday night as he led the Spartans to a dominating 44-0 win over visiting Fleetwood in a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Three football matchup.

Harting was involved in every one of Garden Spot’s touchdowns Friday. The Spartans (2-0 L-L, 4-1 overall) took a commanding 37-0 lead in the first half over the Tigers, wrapping this one up early.

Garden Spot’s defense pitched the shutout, holding Fleetwood (0-2, 2-3) to 127 total yards. The Spartans’ Nicklas Gleason had two interceptions to top off the D’s impressive performance.

Gleason also converted three field goals for Garden Spot, including a 40-yard bomb in the first quarter.

Star of the game

Harting did it all against Fleetwood. He was instrumental in the offense, and showed both his ability to attack with his legs and his arm. He was 6-for-16 through the air with 167 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. He added a big 179 yards on 10 carries with two touchdowns on the ground, one of those being a 79-yarder.

Two of Harting’s passing touchdowns were for 60-plus yards; one finding senior Blake Weaver and the other senior Zechariah Nagle.

“He’s a big threat,” Garden Spot coach Matt Zamperini said.

Quotable

“We’re 1-0 today,” Zamperini said. “Tomorrow, we’re 0-0. We focus on one game at a time.”

Up next

Garden Spot will look to stay hot next Friday as the Spartans travel to Ephrata to take on the Mounts in what Zamperini calls a “rivalry matchup.” Fleetwood will look to get back on track when it returns home to host Kennard-Dale in a nonleague outing.