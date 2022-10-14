Garden Spot took a break from Lancaster-Lebanon League play for a nonleague football skirmish versus Central Mountain on Friday night in New Holland.

The Spartans relied on their standout defensive line to defeat Central Mountain 45-6 on Senior Night.

“Our D-line is the strength of our defense and they play quick and they play aggressive,” Spartans head coach Matt Zamperini said. “It took them a series to get to their spots and once they did, they were pretty tough to handle.”

Jayden Redcay had two first-half sacks for the Spartans, and Cullen Witmer, Reed Gruber and Tyler Hurst controlled the line of scrimmage, limiting the Wildcats to just 15 rushing yards in the first half.

Senior Jadon Burkholder ran 39 yards for Garden Spot’s initial first down and setting up a 4-yard touchdown run by junior quarterback Kye Harting.

A 3-yard touchdown pass from Harting to Gabe Smeltz extended the advantage, and a 40-yard field goal by Nicklas Gleason gave Garden Spot a 24-0 lead at halftime.

Turning point

Leading 14-0 midway through the second quarter, a high snap on a Wildcats punt attempt gave Garden Spot great field position.

Senior Blake Weaver promptly scampered 34 yards for a touchdown and the rout was on.

Top performers

Harting rushed 10 times for 85 yards and completed 10 passes for 122 yards, including a 55-yard touchdown pass to Zac Nagle (six catches, 85 yards).

Weaver (five carries, 84 yards) finished with two touchdowns on the ground, and Burkholder (6-73) capped the Spartans’ scoring with a 12-yard fourth-quarter run.

Rocco Serafini (16-62) scored a 7-yard touchdown to get Central Mountain on the board late. Connor Foltz added seven catches for 57 yards for the Wildcats (0-8).

Quotable

“First winning season in seven years,” Zamperini said. “That’s the seniors and being able to come into a situation that they knew was going to be tough, facing an incredible amount of adversity along the way, but finding a way to move things forward.”

Up next

Garden Spot (3-1 L-L, 6-2 overall) resumes its Section Three slate next Friday at Elizabethtown (3-1, 7-1).