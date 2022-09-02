Garden Spot has made two things clear through two weeks of this football season: The Spartans can rack up yards in chunks and points in a hurry.

The Spartans improved to 2-0 with a 46-14 romp over Lebanon in a non-league game in New Holland.

For the second week on a row, the Spot did it mostly through the air. They ran it just 23 times Friday, and eight of those were in the fourth quarter, when the suspense was over.

It’s a defensible approach given that the Spartans employ gunslinging quarterback Kye Harting.

Harting is a junior who shared the starting job a year ago. He’s just 5-8, 163 pounds, but here are the numbers that matter: he’s thrown for 594 yards and eight touchdowns through two games.

Friday, he was 20 for 33 for 248 and five TDs.

His favorite target, senior Y-back Blake Weaver, also had himself an evening, including six catches for 129 yards and three TDs, one rushing, one receiving and one on a back-breaking 22-yard return of an interception.

The Cedars, 0-2, competed for a while, thanks to some big plays of their own. Down 12-0 in the first quarter, Lebanon got a 57-yard TD rumble by quarterback Emanuel Mason. The extra-point snap bounced, but holder Zahir Stoner scooped it up and sprinted to the corner of the end zone for the two-point PAT, and suddenly it was a four-point game.

The Cedars have some guys who can run, and Mason tried a lot of deep balls. He hit the full jackpot just once, for an 80-yard TD to Paul Trace midway through the second quarter.

One number trumps all of the above, though: Lebanon had eight turnovers. The Cedars fumbled eight times, losing seven of them, in addition to Weaver’s pick-six.

Lebanon kept swinging, but the Spartans answered Trace’s score with a 55-yard, Harting to Zech Nagle TD connection late in the first half, and the suspense was about over.

Nagle has five catches for 45 yards; Harting hit eight different receivers. Garden Spot has outscored Conrad Weiser and Lebanon by a combined 77-20.

The Spartans will try to keep it going at home against Conestoga Valley Friday. The Cedars will try to get it going at home against Ephrata.