2022 Lebanon at Garden Spot
Kye Harting (9) of Garden Spot throws against Lebanon during L-L League week 2 football action at Garden Spot High School in New Holland on Friday, September 2, 2022.

 Mark Palczewski

Garden Spot has made two things clear through two weeks of this football season: The Spartans can rack up yards in chunks and points in a hurry.

The Spartans improved to 2-0 with a 46-14 romp over Lebanon in a non-league game in New Holland.

For the second week on a row, the Spot did it mostly through the air. They ran it just 23 times Friday, and eight of those were in the fourth quarter, when the suspense was over.

It’s a defensible approach given that the Spartans employ gunslinging quarterback Kye Harting.

Harting is a junior who shared the starting job a year ago. He’s just 5-8, 163 pounds, but here are the numbers that matter: he’s thrown for 594 yards and eight touchdowns through two games.

Friday, he was 20 for 33 for 248 and five TDs.

His favorite target, senior Y-back Blake Weaver, also had himself an evening, including six catches for 129 yards and three TDs, one rushing, one receiving and one on a back-breaking 22-yard return of an interception.

The Cedars, 0-2, competed for a while, thanks to some big plays of their own. Down 12-0 in the first quarter, Lebanon got a 57-yard TD rumble by quarterback Emanuel Mason. The extra-point snap bounced, but holder Zahir Stoner scooped it up and sprinted to the corner of the end zone for the two-point PAT, and suddenly it was a four-point game.

The Cedars have some guys who can run, and Mason tried a lot of deep balls. He hit the full jackpot just once, for an 80-yard TD to Paul Trace midway through the second quarter.

One number trumps all of the above, though: Lebanon had eight turnovers. The Cedars fumbled eight times, losing seven of them, in addition to Weaver’s pick-six.

Lebanon kept swinging, but the Spartans answered Trace’s score with a 55-yard, Harting to Zech Nagle TD connection late in the first half, and the suspense was about over.

Nagle has five catches for 45 yards; Harting hit eight different receivers. Garden Spot has outscored Conrad Weiser and Lebanon by a combined 77-20.

The Spartans will try to keep it going at home against Conestoga Valley Friday. The Cedars will try to get it going at home against Ephrata.

