Garden Spot used a stifling defense and a big-play offense to move to 4-0 on the season with a convincing 37-9 victory over Daniel Boone in a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Three game Friday night at New Holland.

Turning point

Garden Spot broke open a tight defensive struggle with two huge scoring plays, one right before halftime and one early in the third quarter.

Quarterback Kye Harting extended Garden Spot’s lead to 17-3 late in the first half when he broke around the right side of the line and outraced the entire defense for a 79-yard touchdown.

After halftime, Harting used his arm, this time finding Trenton Hoober on a post pattern down the left hash mark for a 69-yard scoring pass to extend the Spartans’ lead to 24-7.

Star of the game

Harting generated big plays, scored a total of five touchdowns, three through the air and two on the ground, and accumulated 444 yards of total offense, 221 through the air and 223 on the ground.

Key stat

19-6. The Spartans’ commanding advantage in first downs translated to a dominating time of possession and a comfortable lead on the scoreboard.

Spartan defense strong

Most of the first half featured big defensive stops and turnovers.

Daniel Boone had two different drives end with fumbles, one of which was recovered by Cullen Witmer, who barreled through the line and outfought Daniel Boone quarterback Dean Rotter for the ball after a fumbled snap.

A promising Daniel Boone drive in the second quarter was thwarted by the Spartan defense, thanks to back-to-back sacks courtesy of Maxwell Davis and Reed Gruber. Joseph Cruz added another big sack later in the first half.

In the second half, the Garden Spot secondary had multiple pass break-ups, including a leaping deflection by Gabe Martin and a crushing hit by Austin Hurst that jarred the ball lose from a Blazers receiver, preventing a potential big play.

On the board

Garden Spot opened the scoring when Harting found Jace Conrad for a 35-yard touchdown pass.

The teams also exchanged field goals in the first half.