The Garden Spot football team defeated Conrad Weiser 42-3 Friday night in New Holland.

Senior quarterback Kye Harting threw for four touchdowns — two each to junior wideouts Jace Conrad and Trenton Hoober — and added a 28-yard touchdown run to lead the Spartans to a season-opening nonleague victory.

After a Conrad Weiser fumble on the first series of the game, Harting rolled to his right from the 11-yard line and found a streaking Hoober in the end zone for a 7-0 lead.

Harting’s rushing touchdown came on the Spartans’ next drive, benefiting from a key block by Conrad to reach the end zone untouched.

The Spartans quarterback rewarded Conrad in the second quarter, connecting on a pretty 7-yard fade route that gave Garden Spot a 21-3 halftime lead.

“We were in goal line, I see (the corner) playing up on me so we audible that,” Conrad said. “I look at Kye; he trusts me, I trust him. He threw me the ball and luckily, I got it.”

Conrad Weiser committed four fumbles, losing two, as the Spartans defensive line harassed Scouts quarterback Donovan Gingrich all night long.

Turning point

After the Scouts kicked a 24-yard field goal, Garden Spot marched 73 yards in nine plays, culminating in Harting’s fade to Conrad, to take control of the contest.

Stars of the game

Harting had 16 carries for 125 yards and added 115 yards through the air.

Conrad finished with five catches for 57 yards and two scores. Hoober added to his night with a 9-yard touchdown catch on a perfect corner route to open the fourth quarter.

Key statistic

The teams combined for just four penalties, all in the second half, in a relatively clean game from both sides.

Up next

Garden Spot (1-0) will visit Lebanon on Thursday night, while Conrad Weiser (0-1) will head to Fleetwood on Friday.