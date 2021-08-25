The expectations are raised quite a bit at Garden Spot heading into the 2021 season.

While getting a win last season was key, getting more of them is the new goal.

It all changed on Oct. 2, 2020, when the Spartans topped Donegal 28-7 for their first win since 2017.

“It was an irreplaceable feeling, I tell you that,” said now-senior Derrick Lambert. “That fire it lit inside of us made us hungry for more this season. Us being seniors we now know what that feels like and we help lead the future to have that feeling too.”

Garden Spot closed the season with a 31-8 win against Lancaster Catholic, finishing with a 2-4 overall record, 2-3 in Section Three.

THE PLAYBOOK L-L: Section Three PIAA: Class 5A Head coach: Matt Zamperini (12th season in second stint, 58-66) Base offense: Spread Base defense: 4-3 n 2020 results: 2-4 (2-3 L-L) Key players returning: RB Jadon Burkholder, RB-LB Tyler Gillenwater, OTDT Tyler Hurst, WR-DB Derrick Lambert, WR-DB Joel Martin, OT-DE Aiden McCloud, K Walker Martin, RB Gavin Miller, TE-LB Blake Weaver.

To help keep things moving in the right direction, the Spartans return 10 combined starters from last season.

About the offense

Replacing dynamic dual-threat quarterback Jesse Martin will be the challenge on this side of the ball. Martin led the team in rushing yards and ran for six touchdowns.

However, the Spartans have 6-foot-1 senior Tristan Sadowski back with the program and former teammates are excited about the prospects.

“Tristan is a good quarterback and has a real good arm,” said Aiden McCloud. “He’s not as mobile as Jesse, but I think we have a chance with Tristan to do well and make a run. We have to give him the protection he needs to stay in the pocket and not scramble and take the hits he doesn’t need to.”

Sadowski has a number of targets to throw to, including second-team all-league Joel Martin, who led the team with 17 catches last year. Lambert also figures to be a bigger part of the offense, although that’s not a priority for him.

“I played with him before, so we already have a good chemistry going,” he said. “I am here for the team, whatever they need me there for.”

All-Section Three kicker Walker Martin, who was 15 of 16 in conversions and 3 of 4 in field goals, including a 46-yarder, is a returning weapon as well.

About the defense

Last year’s leading tackler, Tyler Gillenwater, is back for his senior season. The linebacker made 55 stops and recovered a fumble in 2020. Tyler Hurst recorded 28 tackles with three sacks as a sophomore.

The two were second-team all-league selections last season.

Expect McCloud (18 tackles, two sacks) to do his part as well.

An experienced defensive backfield figures to be a strength for the Spartans.

Intangibles

Belief means a lot and, finally, the Spartans have that going for them.

There will be some early tests, starting with the Aug. 27 opener at Twin Valley. The program looks forward to playing on its newly re-done turf at some point this season.

Final word

Perhaps Gillenwater and McCloud put it best.

“I think this year we are going to have a better chance of getting more wins on the table,” Gillenwater said. “Last year, getting our first win really put things in perspective on how it feels.”

“That one win we needed sparked the fire to understand we can win,” McCloud added.