GARDEN SPOT 56, PEQUEA VALLEY 0

After a hard-fought loss in Week Four against Cocalico, Garden Spot bounced back with a 56-0 shutout win Friday night at Pequea Valley in Lancaster-Lebanon League crossover play.

Although the teams were originally set to meet in 2020, the Spartans’ football program was forced to quarantine because of a potential exposure to COVID-19, and postponed a planned meeting with PV until this season.

Play-by-play

Early in the first quarter, defensive lineman Cullen Witmer put the Spartans on the scoreboard with a fumble recovery in the end zone for a touchdown.

Later in the quarter, dual-threat passer Kye Harting ran in a score on the goal line to extend the Garden Spot lead to 14-0.

The Spartans then tacked on another five TDs on the ground to send Garden Spot into halftime up 49-0.

Key factors

Led by Harting (3-of-5 passing for 49 yards, 7 rushes for 30 yards and a TD), senior Tyler Gillenwater (6 carries for 49 yards and a TD), and junior Jadon Burkholder (6 carries for 47 yards and two TDs), Garden Spot amassed more than 300 yards of total offense.

Braves backup QB Jon Cater, the team’s top playmaker at wideout, stepped under center to replace starter Peyton Temple, who was sidelined with possible COVID-19 symptoms.

Carter (4 of 18 passes for 39 yards with a lost fumble) was ejected midway through the third quarter due to unnecessary roughness toward a Garden Spot defender.

The Spartans’ defensive unit, which entered Week Five ranked last in the league in rushing defense, yielded less than 20 offensive yards in the first half.

Up next

Garden Spot will visit Donegal next Friday as L-L section play begins, while Pequea Valley hosts Elco.