When we last saw Garden Spot, the Spartans were a good football team that didn’t believe that was true. Fast forward six weeks, and the Spartans are believers.

Behind a dominant offensive line and a plethora of skilled athletes, Garden Spot dropped the hammer early and didn’t take its collective foot off the gas until the outcome had long since been decided, spoiling homecoming at Lancaster Catholic in a 45-27 Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Three victory Friday night.

When starting quarterback Tristin Sadowski was injured in the fifth game of the season, sophomore Kye Harting took the reins of the offense. Instead of playing Wally Pipp to Harting’s Lou Gehrig, Sadowski became the most dangerous weapon on the field when he returned.

Lining up on any given play at slotback, wide receiver, running back and, yes, even quarterback, Sadowski accounted for 131 of the Spartans’ 413 total yards Friday night. He caught four passes for 78 yards and a touchdown, ran four times for 14 yards and completed both passes he attempted for 39 yards.

The Spartans (2-1 L-L, 3-5 overall) took the opening kickoff 80 yards in five plays, a 32-yard burst by Joel Martin (13 carries, 88 yards) between a 25-yard run by Harting and Harting’s 3-yard TD.

Martin’s 29-yard punt return set up a four-play possession capped by a 10-yard dash to the pylon by Harting (14-119), who also completed 7 of 14 passes for 111 yards and two TDs.

Catholic (1-3, 4-5) flipped the zero on their side of the scoreboard as Tony Cruz’s 52-yard run led to a 20-yard TD pass from Will Cranford to Cruz, who ran eight times for 125 yards.

The Spartans answered with an eight-play, 80-yard drive with Zechariah Nagle scoring from the 3, and an eight-play, 46-yard drive capped by Walker Martin’s 25-yard field goal.

Reed Gruber blocked Dan Mueller's punt, with Jevon Martin covering it at the 15. Three plays later, Harting tossed a 10-yard TD to Blake Weaver for a 31-7 lead.

Mason McClair’s 59-yard kickoff return put the Crusaders in business at Garden Spot's 40, and eight plays later Cranford bootlegged 3 yards to cut the deficit to 31-14 at the half.

Harting found Sadowski in the back of the end zone for a 27-yard TD to open the third quarter. McClair returned Walker Martin’s kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown and Joel Martin returned Mueller’s kick 76 yards, setting the stage for Tyler Gillenwater’s 15-yard TD.

Late in the fourth quarter, Cranford completed back-to-back passes of 29 and 30 yards to McClair, the last for the final score of the game.

Star of the game

The Spartans’ offensive line, which created the space for 263 yards on 42 rushes.

Stat of the game

McClair had four catches for 102 yards and a score and 242 yards and a TD on six returns.

Quotable

“They’re starting to (believe),” coach Matt Zamperini said of his Spartans. “We wish we were in Week Three right now. The goal is to … continue to get better and reach your full potential. I feel like we’re on that track right now.”

“Our guys keep fighting, we played to the end,” Lancaster Catholic coach Chris Maiorino said. “We just have to keep getting better, stay healthy and try to find a way next week.”

Up next

The Spartans host Ephrata next Friday, while Catholic travels to Mount Joy to face Donegal.