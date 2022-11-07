From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 8, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three L-L League gridiron facts on a daily basis to keep you in the loop about what’s happening around the league …

One week of playoffs down, and an even busier week of postseason games on the schedule. Continuing to look ahead, with some notables and fun stats sprinkled in for good measure:

1. It took until Week 10 for an L-L League back to rush for 100 yards and pick up 100 receiving yards in a single game this fall; Schuylkill Valley multi-purpose RB Dom Giuffre pulled off that feat in the regular-season finale vs. Lancaster Catholic: 14 carries for 113 yards with four TD runs and four receptions for 112 yards with a pair of TD catches in SV’s gut-punch 44-41 setback. It took exactly one more week for another L-L League back to have a 100-100 rush-receive night: Garden Spot jack-of-all-trades Blake Weaver had a big night vs. Dover in a D3-5A first-rounder: 6 carries for 116 yards with a TD run, and four catches for 146 yards with a TD snag. Alas, the Spartans dropped a 40-21 decision against the Eagles and saw their fine season come to a close. Two weeks. Two 100-100 performances. Whose next?

BONUS NUGGET: When Hamburg visits Wyomissing on Saturday for a D3-3A semifinal, the Hawks and the Spartans will collide for the 52nd time. Wyo leads the series 47-3-1, including a 47-7 win last fall, when these teams were Berks League Section 2 foes. Wyo is angling for its fourth 3A title in a row; Manheim Central holds the D3 record with — gulp — 10 straight championships, from 1992 to 2001. The Barons will go for their 60th D3 victory on Friday when York Suburban swoops into Manheim for a D3-4A quarterfinal.

2. Tip of the cap to Donegal senior RB-LB Noah Rohrer, who put together a really solid 3-year run slugging it out for the Indians. The Wing-T bulldozer finished his career with 1,470 rushing yards and 21 TD romps. And he was a rock in the middle defensively, amassing 263 tackles — including a 120-stick season this fall — with 35 hits for losses and 6.5 sacks. When Donegal was hit with a couple of injuries to some key-piece guys early this season, he stepped up, rallied the troops, made plays and helped the Indians go to the D3-4A playoffs for the second year in a row. Should be dual-position all-star honors in Rohrer’s immediate future. He was a beast in Mount Joy.

BONUS NUGGET: Shippensburg at Solanco on Friday in a D3-5A quarterfinal clash is a rematch seven years in the making. Back in 2015, the Golden Mules leveled the Greyhounds 43-0 in a D3-3A first-rounder. Ship will go for some payback Friday against top-seeded, 10-0 Solanco.

3. Another Garden Spot notable … QB Kye Harting had an outstanding dual-threat season behind center for the Spartans: 133 of 247 passing for 1,970 yards with 20 TD strikes, plus 1,108 rushing yards on 137 carries with 13 TD keepers. He was sensational. Harting became just the 11th different L-L League QB — dating back to 1972 — to have 1,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards in the same season. Here’s the list …

2003 — Jarryd Moyer, Manheim Central (1,547 pass, 1,006 rush)

2008 — Arron Achey, Elco (1,116 pass, 1,187 rush)

2009 — Arron Achey, Elco (2,026 pass, 1,145 rush)

2009 — Justin Gorman, Manheim Central (2,245 pass, 1,113 rush)

2013 — Mark Pyles, Lebanon (2,518 pass, 1,028 rush)

2014 — Sam Kramer, Hempfield (1,216 pass, 1,015 rush)

2015 — Sam Kramer, Hempfield (1,102 pass, 1,234 rush)

2015 — Bryan Downey, Lancaster Catholic (1,240 pass, 1,024 rush)

2016 — Kody Kegarise, Manheim Central (2,314 pass, 1,610 rush)

2017 — Mark Himmelsbach, Hempfield (1,437 pass, 1,483 rush)

2017 — Cameron Roth, Garden Spot (2,480 pass, 1,035 rush)

2019 — Noah Palm, Cocalico (1,001 pass, 1,316 rush)

2022 — Kye Harting, Garden Spot (1,970 pass, 1,108 rush)

* Achey and Kramer did it twice. … As for most combined yardage, Kegarise winged his way to 3,924 yards in 2016, when he was tabbed Maxwell Club Player of the Year. … Moyer was the first L-L League player to do it; and yes, it came in 2003, the year the Barons won PIAA gold in the Snow Bowl. … Harting will go for back-to-back 1,000-1,000 seasons next year, looking to join Achey and Kramer on that very short list.

