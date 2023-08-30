More Week 2 goodies for your reading pleasure. And another friendly reminder that there are four games set for Thursday night, so plan accordingly …

1. Garden Spot’s defense was really good in Week 1. How good? Well, the Spartans held Conrad Weiser to 20 rushing yards while piling up six tackles for losses with three sacks and a pair of takeaways. End result: Garden Spot 42, Weiser 3. We told you in the preseason to keep an eye on Spartans’ line wreckers Cullen Witmer and Reed Gruber, and they certainly hit the ground running against the Scouts: DT Witmer had four tackles, one stick for a loss, a sack and a fumble recovery, and DE Gruber had six stops, one for a loss and a sack. Plus, LB Maxwell Davis led the tackle brigade with seven hits, one for a loss, as Garden Spot’s D flexed its muscles in Week 1. Up next for the Spartans: A spin to Lebanon on Thursday to square off against the Cedars, who dropped a 51-7 decision against Palmyra in their opener, and Lebanon’s losing streak now sits at a maddening 23 straight. Trivia time: Who was the last team the Cedars beat in a varsity football game? That would be Garden Spot, back in 2020. Keep an eye on Lebanon’s QB spot in this clash; Kareem Stoner (85 passing yards, 1 TD) and Paul Trace (4-for-6 on his attempts) both took some snaps against Palmyra. Whoever is behind center Thursday in Alumni Stadium must keep their eyes peeled on Witmer and Gruber, who are already doing damage along the D-line for the Spartans.

2. We also had an inkling that Manheim Township’s D-line troops would be a force, and that group teed off against Cumberland Valley in Week 1. In the Blue Streaks’ 35-6 victory over the Eagles, DT Julian Larue (5 tackles, 2 for losses), DE Taylor Veilleux (3 tackles, 2 for losses) and DE Eli Rodriguez (6 tackles) were backfield bum-rushers. MT held CV to 91 rushing yards and just 3.6 yards per carry. Township’s next assignment: A bus ride to Dallastown on Friday to take on the Wildcats, who had a late lead at Hempfield in Week 1, but couldn’t slam the door; the Black Knights rallied valiantly for a 16-14 dub, and now Dallastown has to solve Township’s wrecking-ball defense. Those D-line guys will be chasing Wildcats’ QB Michael Stone, who passed for 165 yards with two TD tosses against Hempfield. He’ll have to side-step Larue, Veilleux and Rodriguez — among others — and avoid getting flushed out of the pocket in this clash.

3. Wilson and Central Dauphin will renew pleasantries on Friday in West Lawn, where the Bulldogs and the Rams will both be looking for their first victory; Wilson fell 49-14 to state-ranked Roman Catholic, while CD came up on the short end of a 45-35 shootout against Central York. So both of these defenses will be looking to tighten things up this week. The Rams had some success through the air vs. CY; QB Key’Ron Plummer threw for 118 yards, and multi-purpose back Mateo Crummel had two catches for 93 yards, including a 73-yard TD grab. We’ll have our eyes on Wilson DB Christo Hunsicker to help lock-down the secondary. He had three tackles, a pair of pass breakups and a fumble recovery vs. Roman Catholic, and the Bulldogs had five pass breakups in all in that game. Winner here gets back on track, and can start building some positive mo moving forward.

