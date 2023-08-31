LEBANON — It wasn’t always pretty. But if you’ve heard it once, you’ve heard it a million times: A win is a win is a win.

Garden Spot picked up a win Thursday night, but Lebanon — mired in a losing skid and looking to take its frustrations out on somebody — made the Spartans earn every ounce.

In the end, QB Kye Harting and Garden Spot flexed their muscles in money time, and the Spartans improved to 2-0 with a 45-7 nonleague football victory over the Cedars in venerable Alumni Stadium.

Lebanon, which suffered its 24th loss in a row dating back to 2020, did a lot of good things — the Cedars had success through the air and were able to move the ball — but couldn’t slow the Spartans in the second half.

“We were sloppy and they had to fix it,” Garden Spot coach Matt Zamperini said. “I liked that they were able to rally themselves up in the second half. You want to see those moments when your team is challenged and your backs are up against the wall a little bit. That’s the only way you’re going to get through the tough times. So it’s good that they did that.”

Key moment

After Garden Spot bolted to a 17-0 lead — on Harting’s 7-yard TD flip to Trenton Hoober, Harting’s 1-yard keeper and Zach Martin’s 30-yard field goal — Lebanon (0-2) played a spirited second quarter, hogged the ball and cut into the Spartans’ lead when Kareem Stoner zipped a 21-yard TD pass to Braylon Beaver.

Garden Spot flipped the switch in the third quarter, scoring 21 unanswered points to pull away. Harting had a 15-yard keeper for a TD to get the scoring binge started. Then he hit Caleb Zimmerman for a 5-yard TD and A.J. Hurst for a 27-yard TD, and the Spartans were in charge, up 38-7 late in the third.

“We knew what we had to do,” Garden Spot’s Jace Conrad said of the Spartans’ halftime discussion. “We knew what we’re capable of, and that first half didn’t represent us. So, we came out swinging.”

And didn’t let up.

Harting capped the scoring when he darted 10 yards for his third TD keeper with 5:46 to go.

Key stats

Garden Spot rushed for 241 yards; Harting had 98 of them, including a 45-yard keeper to set up one of those third-quarter scores. Gabe Martin had three 15-yard fourth-quarter runs to help the Spartans ice it.

Stoner had a lot of success through the air for Lebanon, hitting on 17 of 28 passes for 165 yards, including the TD strike to Beaver. He completed six straight attempts during one juncture in the second quarter. Garden Spot was stingy against the run, holding the Cedars to 63 yards on 22 carries.

Garden Spot also picked off two passes. Hurst, whose third-quarter TD grab broke Lebanon’s back, had a fourth-quarter interception to thwart a Cedars’ drive.

Star of the show

Harting rushed for 98 yards, passed for 152 yards and was in on all six of Garden Spot’s touchdowns. Zach Martin came up big in special teams for the Spartans with a field goal and six extra points.

Quotable

Lebanon coach Frank Isenberg: “Consistency is a big thing for us, to be able to grow. Tonight, our passing game worked. Kareem Stoner is mobile and he has some speed on the outside, and that got our ground game going. We were in a game for the first time in a while. We just made some mistakes there in the second half and we couldn’t overcome it.”

Up next

Both teams are back at it Friday, Sept. 8. Garden Spot will visit old pal Conestoga Valley, while Lebanon will travel to Ephrata.