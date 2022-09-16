BIRDSBORO — Blake Weaver scored on a 38-yard touchdown run with 1:26 left to propel Garden Spot over Daniel Boone 19-10 Friday night in both teams’ Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Three opener.

“I definitely knew throughout the game, something big was going to happen,” Weaver said. “We’ve been a second-half team the entire year so I knew something was gonna happen eventually. I had a feeling it was gonna be us.”

Weaver’s score made it 17-10 before a late safety finished the scoring.

The Spartans (1-0 L-L, 3-1 overall) scored first on Nick Gleason’s 38-yard field goal with 4:20 left in the first quarter. Kye Harting then hit Zechariah Nagle for a 71-yard touchdown off a screen pass to make it 10-0 with 8:56 left in the second quarter.

The Blazers (0-1, 1-3) battled back when Dean Rotter hit Max Heffner on a beautiful back-shoulder pass from 25 yards out on fourth down with 6:26 left in the first half. Chad Brown knocked in a 27-yard field goal to tie it 10-10 at halftime.

Neither team scored in the second half until Weaver’s touchdown.

Harting finished with 104 rushing yards and 136 passing yards and Weaver had 72 rushing yards for Garden Spot.

Rotter had 52 rushing yards and 160 passing yards for Boone, including 132 to wide receiver Heffner.