MYERSTOWN — Garden Spot salvaged a .500 record with a 37-0 win at Elco in nonleague football action on Friday night, the finale for both squads.

Already ahead 14-0 at halftime, the Spartans took complete control quickly in the third quarter. After a kickoff return to midfield, Garden Spot (5-5) scored in just four plays, reaching the end zone on an 11-yard run by Joel Martin.

Record books: Ending the season with a bang was Spartans' kicker Walker Martin. With 3:26 left in the game, he connected on a 51-yard field goal for the final points of the game. It was the longest field goal in Garden Spot history, and the longest field goal by a Lancaster-Lebanon League kicker this season.

Turning point: Elco (4-6) had the first possession of the game, and converted a 4th-and-2 to get a first down at its own 31. But on a 3rd-and-2, Reed Gruber recovered a fumble for Garden Spot to take away any momentum the hosts wanted to build. Three plays later, Tristin Sadowski caught a 31-yard touchdown pass from Kye Harting for the game's first points.

Stars of the game: Harting was 12-for-18 for 188 yards and four touchdowns. Derrick Lambert pulled in five of those passes for 47 yards. He had touchdown plays of nine and 22 yards. Zechariah Nagle had four catches for 85 yards.

Key statistic: Garden Spot held Elco, a team that attempted fewer than 20 passes all season, to 67 yards rushing for a 2.0 yards per carry average. Sacks also factored into that stat, and both Tyler Hurst and Tyler Gillenwater recorded big sacks in the first half to keep the Raiders from ever getting back in the game.