Kye Harting doesn’t know exactly how it happens. It’s instinct. Reflex. He always seems to find his way out of trouble.

Coach Matt Zamperini said Harting has the “it factor.” That’s one of those sports terms with no clear definition, yet everyone knows what it means.

Harting has it. Garden Spot counts on it.

“Whenever you’re throwing a block for him and you think all is going downhill, he’s gonna get sacked or he’s gonna get tackled, he spins out of it,” two-way lineman Reed Gruber said. “You don’t understand how he did it.”

A big loss can become a first down. Or maybe even a touchdown.

Harting has played many positions in his sports life. He was a pitcher and now a shortstop in baseball. He’s a guard in basketball.

The position he plays every fall is quarterback. It’s where he has been since he started football in fourth grade. The 5-foot-10, 182-pound senior is one of the Lancaster-Lebanon League’s greatest dual threats.

Harting rushed for 1,108 yards and 13 touchdowns. He completed 53.8% of his passes for 1,970 yards and 20 touchdowns.. He’s one of 11 L-L QBs to reach 1,000 yards rushing and passing in the same season.

THE PLAYBOOK • L-L: Section Three • PIAA: Class 5A • Head coach: Matt Zamperini (14th season, 70-75) • Base offense: Spread • Base defense: 4-2-5 • 2022 results: 7-4 (4-2 L-L) • Key players returning: WR-LB Jace Conrad, OL-DE Joe Cruz, LB Max Davis, RB-DT Nathan Eberly, OT-DE Reed Gruber, QB-P Kye Harting, WR-DB Trenton Hoober, RB-LB Cole Humphreys, WR-DB A.J. Hurst, C Zach Miller, OT-DL Tommy O’Neill, WR-DB Diego Portales, WR Nick Smucker, OG-DT Cullen Witmer.

Some players, Zamperini said, are great in practice on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Some are great on Fridays. The special ones are great on all three days. That’s Harting.

“A coachable kid and a hard worker,” Zamperini said. “It’s a composure thing. It’s a confidence thing. I think some of it is the way one kid’s brain is wired over another. He processes stuff at a fast pace.”

Garden Spot finished 7-4, placed second behind Solanco in Section Three and qualified for the District Three Class 5A playoffs last year.

The Spartans have enough returning talent to repeat that success. Besides the quarterback, they have most of last season’s offensive and defensive lines back.

Some glue guys have graduated, including standout lineman Tyler Hurst and linebacker/fullback Blake Weaver, and the skill positions will need to be filled. There’s an influx of younger talent from the middle school team that has been very successful.

“I think we have a lot of potential,” Zamperini said. “But it doesn’t get you very far if you don’t realize it. You’ve got to stay healthy. You’ve got to not be complacent. There’s always 100 variables that are in your way no matter what.”

2023 SCHEDULE (All games kick off at 7 p.m. unless noted.) Aug. 25: Conrad Weiser Aug. 31: at Lebanon Sept. 8: at Conestoga Valley Sept. 15: Daniel Boone Sept. 22: at Fleetwood Sept. 29: Ephrata Oct. 6: at Twin Valley Oct. 13: at Central Mountain Oct. 20: Elizabethtown Oct. 27: Solanco

Gruber recorded 11 sacks last season and will anchor the defensive front.

Harting has his sights set on 2,000 yards passing and 1,000 yards rushing. He nearly reached those totals as a junior. The Veer offense becomes an even bigger headache with a quarterback who can pass.

Garden Spot’s QB will take the hits and come back for more.

“I always try to act calm on the outside,” Harting said. “When I take the first snap, I’m in the game and ready to go. There’s nowhere to hide. You’ve just got to embrace it.”

Zamperini is glad he doesn’t have to develop a plan to defend No. 9.

“There’s some stuff that we do that I don’t have great answers for defensively,” Zamperini said. “We’d have to come up with a couple of different ways. Then it becomes guesswork.”

Zamperini doesn’t have to worry about it. That’s everyone else’s problem.

Harting might earn four varsity letters this school year. He’s thinking about returning to basketball after taking last season off and giving volleyball a try for the first time. He’ll continue baseball in the spring.

Ever since fourth grade, he has been the man under center. Maybe that’s why he’s so difficult to tackle.

“He’s one of the best quarterbacks we’ve had in a very long time,” Gruber said. “He has the ability to run. He has the ability to pass. He has the ability to be a leader when he needs to be a leader.”

Sounds like the “it factor.”