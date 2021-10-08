Big plays and timely kicks propelled Garden Spot past visiting Lebanon 36-0 Friday night in New Holland.

Following the postponement of their scheduled Lancaster-Lebanon League football opener last week, the Spartans (1-0 Section Three, 2-4 overall) celebrated homecoming with their second shutout victory in as many games.

Making his first career start behind center, sophomore Kye Harting threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, opening the scoring in the first quarter on a 15-yard hitch pass to Derrick Lambert, with the senior wideout barreling through a pair of Cedars' defenders en route to the goal line.

The teams combined for seven punts over the game’s first 15 minutes, but the Spartans broke through with some big pass plays from Harting (11-for-25, 206 yards) to Zecheriah Nagle (6 receptions, 146 yards).

A 28-yard back-shoulder fade to Nagle set up a 6-yard touchdown run by Joel Martin (13 carries, 56 yards) to increase Garden Spot’s lead to 14-0 midway through the second quarter.

Walker Martin added field goals of 28, 35 and 41 yards. The second kick came on the final play of the second quarter, giving the Spartans a 20-0 halftime lead.

Harting added a 28-yard touchdown pass to Nagle to open the third quarter, then capped the scoring midway through the fourth with a 46-yard touchdown run.

Turning point

After Lebanon corner back Zahir Stoner jumped Nagle’s route in the second quarter for an interception, the Spartans' defense stepped up with three consecutive negative plays to force a three-and-out by the Cedars.

Later, after two big pass plays got Lebanon a first-and-goal at Garden Spot's 1, Joel Martin stopped Cedars' quarterback Emanuel Mason for a loss, forcing a fumble and helping Garden Spot preserve the shutout.

Key statistic

Garden Spot’s defense held Lebanon to just 16 yards rushing on 24 carries, getting a pair of third-quarter interceptions from Lambert and forcing the Cedars (0-2, 0-7) to punt 11 times over the course of the game.

Quotable

“He’s come on in the last two or three weeks, starting to realize how good of a player he can be,” Garden Spot coach Matt Zamperini said of Nagle. “He’s a threat with the ball in his hands.”

Up next

Section Three play continues for both teams next Friday, when the Spartans host first-place Lampeter-Strasburg and the Cedars welcome Lancaster Catholic.