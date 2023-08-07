By the time many of you read this — hey, we’re not all early risers — most players from around the L-L League will have already hit the field for the first heat acclimatization pigskin practices this season.

Those sessions run through Friday — drink plenty of water during heat week — with full camps opening a week from today.

With players on the field on Monday, the countdown clock to Week 1 is officially ticking …

1. We did a roundup video show after Media Day this past Friday, and one of the questions brought up was, what games are you most looking forward to this season. Off the top of my head, I came up with five, one in each section.

I’ll be circling these:

Section 1: Manheim Township at Wilson in Week 10 on Oct. 27. Should be a chill in the air and plenty on the table in West Lawn that evening. Before Hempfield broke through to win section gold last fall, Manheim Township or Wilson captured every Section 1 championship — get this — between 2006 and 2021. Hempfield won it in 2005, before finally prying it back last fall. The Blue Streaks are angling for their 10th section title — and first since 2019 — while the Bulldogs will be gunning for their 30th section crown, and first since 2021; Wilson’s 29 titles (28 in Section 1 and one in Section 2) are the most in L-L League history. Manheim Central has 27. … Wilson has won three games in a row in the series vs. Manheim Township, and they’ve all been hotly contested matchups: 27-21 last year, 21-14 in 2021 and 31-28 in 2020. The Streaks’ last win: 30-14 in 2019, the last time Manheim Township took top Section 1 honors. … They’ll both have to maneuver around nine landmine games — including showdowns vs. Hempfield — before this year’s clash in the regular-season finale. This race should be fun to track. And here’s thinking all the marbles could be on the table when the Streaks and the Bulldogs renew their rivalry.

Section 2: Manheim Central at Exeter in Week 10 on Oct. 27. L-L League football chairperson Tommy Long knew what he was doing when he put this 2-year schedule cycle together, stacking Week 10 with killer matchups across the board. Like this one. The Barons and the Eagles clashed in Week 10 in Manheim last year, with the Section 2 title hanging in the balance. Manheim Central was going in for what looked the like the game-winning score in the waning seconds, but Exeter’s Nate Pashley picked off a pass in the end zone on the Barons’ last-gasp play, and the Eagles won it, capping off a 10-0 regular-season ride. It was a thriller. … Thinking Year 2 of this quickly emerging rivalry could be just as juicy at the finish line. Manheim Central, with weapons aplenty back in tow, will have plenty of bull’s-eyes on its back. And despite losing some key kids, Exeter — as the L-L League folks will quickly find out — reloads, not rebuilds. Section 2 is always a grinder, so nothing would surprise us, quite frankly. But it’s not too early to circle Barons at Eagles in Week 10.

Section 3: Garden Spot at Twin Valley in Week 7 on Oct. 6. Section 3 was a wide-open ride in 2022, with Solanco eventually running the table for its first crown since 2015. But every game had a playoff atmosphere, and it seemed like first place — or a share of the top spot — was on the line every single week. That should be the case in Week 7 this time around, when Garden Spot makes a quick bus ride down Route 23 to Elverson to tango with the Raiders. Both teams have plenty back in the tank. Both teams should be plenty motivated to dethrone Solanco. And both teams are looking for a return trip to the D3 playoffs. This game should go a long, long way in determining who raises the section banner. … TV beat GS 37-29 in New Holland last year, when Evan Johnson — he’s back — rushed for 159 yards for the Raiders, who built a seemingly safe 30-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter before the Spartans rallied to make the Raiders sweat it out. Kye Harting — he’s back — passed for 184 yards with a pair of TD tosses for Garden Spot.

Section 4: Wyomissing at Cocalico in Week 7 on Oct. 6. Two L-L League teams captured D3 gold and went to the PIAA playoffs last fall: Cocalico in 5A and Wyo in 3A. Ta-da. And the Eagles and the Spartans both return ample talent all over the field this year. They’ll duke it out for the top spot in Section 4 in early October in Denver — one year after Wyo pinned a 38-7 L on Cocalico on the Spartans’ home turf. It wasn’t even that close; the Eagles lost three fumbles in the first quarter, and Wyo was off and running. Still, everything turned out A-OK for both teams when the playoffs rolled around. … Go early and secure your seats for the rematch in Denver; this one has Jim-dandy written all over it.

Section 5: Schuylkill Valley at Lancaster Catholic in Week 10 on Oct. 27. Another scintillating regular-season finale on tap — thanks again, Mr. Long — when the Panthers pack up their gear and bus it to Lancaster. All the marbles were on the table last year in Week 10, when the undefeated Crusaders touched down in Leesport needing a dub to win the Section 5 title outright. SV needed a win to share the trophy with Lancaster Catholic. The Crusaders won a wild one, 44-41, on Gavin Tregea’s late field goal. Elijah Cunningham — he’s back — had a 300-yard rushing night for Lancaster Catholic, and SV super-back Dominic Giuffre — he’s back — accounted for six touchdowns. It was a crazy game. … Did we mention SV skipper Bruce Harbach is Lancaster Catholic’s former coach, and that he’ll be returning to the Crusaders’ turf to call the shots against his old team in Week 10? Should be a great night in Lancaster in late October.

2. Two L-L League senior QBs should join the 3,000-yard passing club relatively early this season: Ephrata’s Sam McCracken and Manheim Central’s Zac Hahn. … McCracken, who passed for 2,002 yards last fall, is at 2,680 career passing yards — 320 shy of 3K. Hahn, who passed for 2,178 yards last fall, is at 2,270 career passing yards — 730 shy of 3-grand. We’ll track those numbers in the coming weeks.

3. QUOTABLE — Cocalico senior multi-purpose threat Aaryn Longenecker on the Eagles’ 2022 playoff ride, when Cocalico won D3-5A gold as the No. 12 seed and the last team in the bracket: “We were all sitting on the edge of our seats just waiting to get into the playoffs, and then we made that big run. Week to week we were going on adrenaline just to get that far. And we ended up making some history. It was insane. Going into a different team’s house week after week, it was an adrenaline rush for sure. But we had that push to beat every team on their home field. To be able to win that (championship) game at Exeter — on their home turf and in front of a packed house — was nuts.”

