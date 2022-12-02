From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 8, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three L-L League gridiron facts on a daily basis to keep you in the loop about what’s happening around the league …

One last preview post heading into Cocalico vs. Pine-Richland and Wyomissing vs. Neumann-Goretti:

1. We’ve mentioned Goretti multi-purpose RB Shawn Battle a few times this week; he’s a game-changer, and Wyomissing’s defense will definitely have an eye on the Boston College commit. Two more Saints’ names to know: QB Mekhi Wharton is a 1,400-yard passer with 14 TD tosses, and if he’s not getting the ball to Battle — who has a team-best 30 catches out of the backfield — his other top target is Denim Smith, who has 28 receptions — seven for touchdowns. Two Wyo tacklers to watch: Swarming ‘backers Ryker Jones (75 tackles) and Drew Forrey (44 tackles) have been hit-machines over the middle, and they’ll try and disrupt Goretti’s passing game — while seeking out Battle on every snap.

BONUS NUGGET: Driving distances … To the Germantown Super Site in Philadelphia: Wyomissing 71 miles, Goretti 15 miles. … To Mansion Park in Altoona: Cocalico 174 miles, Pine-Richland 105 miles.

2. A couple of L-L League tie-ins here: Pine-Richland is angling for its fifth trip to a PIAA state-title game. The Rams won championships in 2017 and 2020, and their 2017 squad beat Manheim Township in the state semifinals — at Mansion Park in Altoona, where P-R and Cocalico will tangle on Friday night. … P-R rookie coach Jon LeDonne has guided the Rams to 10 victories in a row. He came over to P-R from Penn Hills, where he guided the Indians to a 46-13 mark, including the 2018 PIAA-5A championship with a win over Manheim Central.

3. Heads up, Pine-Richland punter Joey Perry. On top of all the other gaudy numbers Cocalico has put up during its 7-game winning tear and magical postseason journey, the Eagles have busted through the line to block four punts this season: Two by top tackler Tyler Angstadt and one apiece by Chuckie Drain and Chase Tucker. Keep an eye on the special teams units on Friday night.

