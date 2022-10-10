From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 8, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three L-L League gridiron facts on a daily basis to keep you in the loop about what’s happening around the league …

Week 7 is in the books — and it was a dandy weekend of football, by the way — and Week 8 is on tap. Plenty going on, so pay attention. Some news and nuggets for you here:

1. Stat stuff, with some fun numbers to explore … Elizabethtown WR Braden Cummings was up to his old tricks in the Bears’ Week 7 game at Solanco with 12 catches for 190 yards with a couple of TD grabs. He now leads the L-L League in receptions (42), receiving yards (1,070), yards per catch (25.5 avg., among players with 20 or more receptions through Week 7) and TD grabs (13). Nobody is even close in receiving yards; Northern Lebanon’s James Voight (653), Lancaster Catholic’s Jaevon Parker (653), Garden Spot’s Zac Nagle (600) and Warwick’s Brendon Snyder (600) are all looking up at Cummings’ gargantuan receiving-yard total. … Three L-L League backs are now in the 1,000-yard club this season. Those leaders: Annville-Cleona RB Phoenix Music (1,256 yards on 194 carries, 6.5 avg., 13 TD), Elco RB Jake Williams (1,249 yards on 120 carries, 10.4 avg., 14 TD) and Manheim Central RB Brycen Armold (1,069 yards on 112 carries, 9.5 avg., 18 TD). … Williams splashed-down in the 1,000-yard club with a mammoth 319-yard, 5-TD effort in Elco’s win over Octorara in Week 7. … Two backs are poised to hit the 1,000-yard plateau in Week 8: Schuylkill Valley RB Dom Giuffre (954 yards on 117 carries, 8.2 avg., 15 TD) and E-town RB Logan Lentz (921 yards on 151 carries, 6.1 avg., 15 TD) are on the doorstep. … A dozen L-L League quarterbacks are now in the 1,000-yard passing club this season. Those leaders: E-town’s Josh Rudy (1,888), Manheim Township’s Hayden Johnson (1,644), Ephrata’s Sam McCracken (1,486), Warwick’s Jack Reed (1,407), Garden Spot’s Kye Harting (1,381), Manheim Central’s Zac Hahn (1,341), Northern Lebanon’s Grady Stichler (1,302), Lancaster Catholic’s Will Cranford (1,255), Hempfield’s Jackson Landis (1,044), Conrad Weiser’s Donovan Gingrich (1,037), Hamburg’s Xander Menapace (1,014) and Columbia’s Daezjon Giles (1,006). … Three QBs should/could join the grand club on Friday: Fleetwood’s Jack Riffle (991), Lampeter-Strasburg’s Trent Wagner (914) and Exeter’s Mason Rotelli (880) are all close. … FYI: Giles didn’t take snaps for Columbia in Week 7 vs. Schuylkill Valley; Dominic Diaz-Ellis, Artie Poindexter — who both usually shine in the pass-catching department — and newbie Loudon Rupp split the QB duties vs. the Panthers, and the Crimson Tide suffered its fifth straight loss after a 2-0 start. Keep an eye on their QB slot moving forward; there’s a been a lot of moving parts there recently. … Lebanon also debuted a new QB in Week 7 vs. Manheim Central, as Jack Herr passed for 117 yards in his first extended varsity action. He’s the third different QB to take full-time snaps for Lebanon this season, as the Cedars try and snap a maddening 18-game losing slide; they’re at Governor Mifflin on Friday. … And at Cedar Crest, once again Jackson Custer took all the snaps vs. Manheim Township in Week 7 with Falcons’ vet QB Jay Huber on the shelf with an injury. … With his 121-yard effort vs. Elizabethtown in Week 7 — including the game-winning TD run with 1:38 to play — Solanco QB Brody Mellinger joined the 1,000-yard rushing club for his career. He’s at 1,070 ground stripes in his second season as the full-time starter for the undefeated Golden Mules. … The league’s active career passing-yard leaders heading into Week 8: E-town’s Josh Rudy (4,483), Warwick’s Jack Reed (4,227) and Manheim Township’s Hayden Johnson (3,663). Reed joined the 4,000-yard club in Week 7 when he threw for 268 yards in the Warriors' setback at Souderton. Rudy joined that club a few weeks back, and Johnson is on pace to hit it shortly — here in his junior season.

BONUS NUGGET: When Wyomissing topped Cocalico on Saturday, Spartans’ longtime coach Bob Wolfrum bumped up his career record to 344-86-1. That’s good for the seventh-most coaching wins in Pennsylvania prep history. Guess who is up next on the list for Wolfrum to catch? That would be former Manheim Central skipper Mike Williams, who finished his glorious Barons’ career with a 348-75-3 mark. Wolfrum and his Wyo squad need five more wins to leapfrog the venerable Mr. Williams.

2. There are two trophy games left on the 2022 slate, and one of them is this Friday, when Section 5 co-leader Schuylkill Valley pays a visit to Hamburg for the “Frost Bowl” trophy game. The Hawks lead the trophy series 24-16-1, including a 21-13 dub last year over the Panthers. These teams met every year from 1976-91 before SV dropped its pigskin program for a couple of years. The series resumed in 2001. … Two red-hot players to circle in Friday’s matchup: Hamburg QB Xavier Menapace has back-to-back 100-100 games, including a 169-pass, 172-run, 4-TD effort in the Hawks’ Week 7 victory over Pequea Valley. Meanwhile, SV RB Dom Giuffre has been unstoppable, with 576 rushing yards and 12 TD runs in the last four games — all section victories for the Panthers. … The other trophy game remaining on the 2022 docket? The always popular Cedar Bowl, set for Week 10 when Lebanon hosts Cedar Crest.

3. Better get the hype machine cranked up for Friday’s showcase game: Exeter (7-0) at Hempfield (6-1) in a nonleague throw-down featuring two of the top-ranked teams in the D3 power ratings. … Exeter is the reigning D3-5A champ, has flattened all-comers so far this season, is tied for first in Section 2 with undefeated Manheim Central, and is at No. 2 — behind Solanco — in the current D3-5A power ratings. Hempfield is on a 4-game winning tear, took over sole possession of first place in Section 1 with a win at Wilson in Week 7, and is at No. 2 — behind Cumberland valley — in the D3-6A power ratings. … Hempfield’s lone loss, which came back in Week 3, was against Central York, which is 6-1 and at No. 3 in the D3-6A power ratings. CY’s lone loss? Cumberland Valley, by a narrow 35-33 count, in Week 2. … Hempfield clipped Exeter 17-14 last year; Exeter leads the series 2-1. … Plenty more about this matchup coming up this week, including a stop at Hempfield’s practice for the video show. Stay tuned.

