From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 8, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three L-L League gridiron facts on a daily basis to keep you in the loop about what’s happening around the league …

Some news, notables and stats as we put a bow on the playoff openers, and start looking forward to some juicy postseason matchups on the slate:

1. Final numbers for Elizabethtown senior QB Josh Rudy, who wrapped up 2022 on Friday with 157 passing yards in the Bears’ setback vs. Cocalico in a D3-5A first-rounder. That gave Rudy 2,890 passing yards this fall — still tops in the league, with multiple teams still playing. Rudy finished his E-town career with 5,463 passing yards — No. 1 in program history, snapping Andy Breault’s previous mark, which was on the books for a couple of decades. Rudy is at No. 19 in L-L League history in passing yards; he leapfrogged Garden Spot’s Cameron Roth (5,415), and finished up just behind No. 18 Matt Zigment (5,476) from Conestoga Valley.

2. Final numbers for Elizabethtown senior WR Braden Cummings, who put together one of the best receiving seasons in L-L League history this fall: 65 receptions for 1,563 yards (24 yards per catch) with 17 TD grabs. Cummings’ final career stat-line for E-town: 101 catches for 2,279 air yards (22.6 yards per grab) with 25 TD snags. Impressive; 100-catch careers don’t come easy.

3. Two rematches coming up, both in D3-6A: Manheim Township at Cumberland Valley is a rematch of the Eagles’ 31-27 Week 1 nonleague win over the Blue Streaks. And Wilson at Harrisburg is a rematch of last year’s D3-6A finale, when the Cougars outlasted the Bulldogs 14-10. … Township went up top early and often vs. CV in their first encounter this season; QB Hayden Johnson clicked on 29-of-36 passes for 342 yards with four TD tosses. His favorite target was WR Landon Kennel, who had 11 catches for 117 yards with two TD receptions. But CV held off MT late as QB Isaac Shines passed for 104 yards with two TD flips, and he rushed for 138 yards with a TD keeper for the Eagles. J.D. Hunter caught the TD pass, and LB Bryce Beutler (15 tackles, 3 for losses, 1 sack) and LB Ty King (2 sacks) sparked CV’s D vs. MT. LB Declan Clancy had eight tackles for the Streaks, who piled up 400 yards of total offense. But the Eagles got the dub. … Harrisburg QB Shawn Lee (he’s back steering the ship this fall) had two TD keepers in the Cougars’ victory over Wilson in last year’s title tilt. Mahkai Hopkins, who is also back this season, rushed for 128 yards and piled up 10 tackles for Harrisburg in last year’s meeting. As for Wilson, Cam Jones had six tackles, including one hit for a loss, Landon Farrell had 12 tackles and a sack, and Ryan McMillan had a pick and two stops for Wilson. All of those guys are back doing damage this year for the ‘Dawgs. … Much more about those two D3-6A rematches coming up throughout the week. Stay tuned.

