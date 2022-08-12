From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 8, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three L-L League gridiron facts on a daily basis to keep you in the loop about what’s happening around the league …

All of our section-by-section, season preview stories have now been posted. Make sure you click away and get the skinny about all 37 teams heading into camp.

1. A quick milestone update about a pair of Berks coaches, who are quickly approaching the 100-win plateau. Exeter’s Matt Bauer (14th season with the Eagles, 93-52) needs seven wins to reach the triple-digit mark. That we knew. Meanwhile, after some digging and clicking around the inter-webs, new Twin Valley skipper Brett Myers, including stops at Middletown (73-22 in eight season) and Pottstown (21-48 in six seasons) is at 94-70. Six more victories and Mr. Myers joins the 100 club.

FYI: The L-L League record for career coaching victories is 348, held by former longtime Manheim Central boss Mike Williams. That’s good for No. 6 on the state’s all-time list.

SIGN UP FOR L-L FOOTBALL EXCLUSIVE NEWSLETTER

2. Speaking of coaches … Now that the Berks crew is officially on board, here are the longest-tenured skippers prowling the sidelines in the L-L League. Their overall records include other stints in their coaching career: Rick Keeley, Berks Catholic (37th season, 270-148-3) … Bob Wolfrum, Wyomissing (36th season, 337-86-1) … Mark Evans, Manheim Township (25th season, 153-105) … Bob Locker, Warwick (22nd season, 113-107) … Alan Moyer, Conrad Weiser (20th season, 133-80) … Bruce Harbach, Schuylkill Valley (18th season, 141-64) … Doug Dahms, Wilson (17th season, 170-35) … Jed King, Octorara (15th season, 40-92) … Brett Myers, Twin Valley (15th season, 94-70) … Matt Bauer, Exeter (14th season, 93-52) … Matt Zamperini, Garden Spot (13th season, 63-71) … Rob Flowers, Daniel Boone (12th season, 43-78) … Bob Miller, Elco (11th season, 52-47).

FYI: Wolfrum’s 337 victories — and counting — are No. 9 on the state’s all-time list. Who is the state’s all-time win leader? That would be Southern Columbia’s Jim Roth, who heads into 2022 with 469 victories.

3. There will be an influx of rookie coaches this season, with first-year skippers taking over at the following outposts: Reading (Troy Godinet) … Conestoga Valley (Jon Scepanski) … Elizabethtown (Keith Stokes) … Fleetwood (Steve Pangburn) … Twin Valley (Brett Myers) … Columbia (Brady Mathias) … Hamburg (Matt Hoffert) … Pequea Valley (Mike Choi). That’s a lot of new voices and scheme tweaks.

Here's our wrap-up show from L-L League football media day ...

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage