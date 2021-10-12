For the seventh time this football season, a Lancaster-Lebanon League game has been postponed because of COVID-19 concerns.

Friday's Solanco at Warwick Section Two game is off, both schools confirmed via social media Tuesday afternoon.

The game is listed as postponed, with a makeup game to be determined. Warwick is currently in line to earn a District Three Class 5A playoff spot — the Warriors have completed seven games; six is the minimum to be eligible for the postseason — and if it makes districts, the game wouldn't be played.

If neither team makes the playoffs, the game could be rescheduled for Nov. 5. If one team doesn't make the postseason, it could add another game as early as Nov. 5.

Other games involving L-L League teams that have been postponed because of coronavirus issues this season include: Garden Spot vs. Donegal; Cedar Crest vs. Governor Mifflin; Columbia vs. Ephrata; Elco vs. Susquenita; Annville-Cleona vs. Schuylkill Valley; and Pequea Valley vs. Biglerville.

Garden Spot vs. Donegal and now Solanco vs. Warwick are both head-to-head section games.

