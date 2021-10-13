The annual Battle of the Braves football game is off.

Friday's Pequea Valley at Octorara backyard rivalry L-L League Section 4 game was postponed because of COVID-19 issues at Pequea Valley, Octorara coach Jed King confirmed to LNP.

Whether or not the game gets played at a later date is still up in the air. Pequea Valley has a makeup nonleague game against Biglerville scheduled for Nov. 5. Meanwhile, Octorara is still in the hunt for a District 3 Class 4A playoff spot, and King and his squad need to finish their slate by the Oct. 29-30 deadline to qualify for the postseason.

It is unclear if Pequea Valley will forfeit the game to Octorara, giving Octorara a victory and the subsequent power points for the playoff race. Stay tuned.

There are now two postponed games Friday: Solanco at Warwick for a Section 2 showdown was postponed because of coronavirus issues at Solanco.

There have now been eight football games involving L-L League teams that have been postponed this season because of COVID-19 concerns.

