For the fifth time this season, a Lancaster-Lebanon League football game has been postponed because of coronavirus issues.

This time it's Friday's Section Three opener, pitting Garden Spot against Donegal in Mount Joy. That game has been postponed until Nov. 5 because of COVID-19 concerns, according to a release from Donegal and later confirmed by Garden Spot officials.

High school and middle students in the Eastern Lancaster County School District are currently learning virtually until Monday, as the district deals with mounting COVID-19 cases at Garden Spot.

Annville-Cleona, Cedar Crest, Columbia, Elco and Pequea Valley also have makeup dates later this season, after those teams had games postponed earlier in this campaign because of the pandemic.

Columbia is set to return on Friday to play at Octorara, one week after the Crimson Tide's game against Ephrata was postponed. The Mountaineers found an opponent on the fly; Columbia will have the option of adding a nonleague game if it can find an opponent as early as Nov. 5.

Cedar Crest is in the same position; the Falcons' Week Three game against Governor Mifflin was postponed, but the Mustangs were able to secure an opponent that week.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage