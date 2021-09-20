Another week, another Lancaster-Lebanon League football cancellation.

Out of an abundance of caution and because of COVID-19 issues in its school district, Columbia has canceled Friday's crossover clash at Ephrata, Crimson Tide coach Bud Kyle confirmed.

Columbia can't return to the practice field until next Tuesday, Sept. 28, to prep for its L-L League Section 4 opener against Octorara.

Ephrata (3-1) was able to secure an opponent for this week; the Mountaineers will host Daniel Boone (2-2) in a nonleague game on Friday at 7 p.m. The Blazers, who are coming off a 27-12 victory against Conestoga Valley, had an open week, and they'll have a full week of practice to prep for Ephrata.

Cedar Crest had to cancel its game against Governor Mifflin last week; Annville-Cleona, Elco and Pequea Valley also missed their Week 1 games, and have makeup games set for Nov. 5.

Cedar Crest and now Columbia will explore their options for potential makeup games on Nov. 5.

