From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 9, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

1. An old friend will be making his coaching debut when Schuylkill Valley visits Annville-Cleona for a Week 1 nonleague clash. Former Lancaster Catholic skipper Bruce Harbach took the SV job during the offseason, and his first game calling the shots for the Panthers is Friday in Annville. Harbach posted a 139-55 record for the Crusaders, guiding Catholic to PIAA Class 2A championships in 2009 and again in 2011.

2. Cumberland Valley at Manheim Central on Friday. Talk about a couple of powerhouse programs there. But 2020 was a struggle for both teams; Central went 3-5, while CV finished up 3-6. The Eagles did win two games in a row for some offseason mo, beating Carlisle (20-14) and Cedar Cliff (24-20) in November. CV’s other victory was a 7-6 OT escape-job W over CD East. The Eagles will bring four experienced skill kids to Manheim: QB Isaac Sines (760 passing yards, 6 TD; 125 rushing yards, 1 TD), slot-back J.D. Hunter (187 rushing yards, 1 TD; 14 catches, 1 TD), WR Griffin Huffman (11 catches for 287 yards, 2 TD) and WR Troy Collard (Air Force commit) can all make plays, and will keep Central’s defense busy.

SIGN UP FOR LNP | LANCASTERONLINE $1 SPORTS PASS

SIGN UP FOR LNP | LANCASTERONLINE L-L FOOTBALL EXCLUSIVE NEWSLETTER

3. Two notable items right out of the chute when McCaskey visits Reading on Friday. First, the Red Tornado will feature rookie coach Ben Thompson, who just got the gig two weeks ago when Sam London stepped down to take a job at Waynesburg University. Thompson and McCaskey will be out to snap a 26-game losing skid. The last team the Tornado beat? Reading, in 2018. Second, Reading will be making its return to fall football; the Red Knights played a 3-game spring schedule last year, after the school shut down fall sports because of COVID-19. Reading went 0-3 last spring, falling to Father Judge, Chester and Cheltenham.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage