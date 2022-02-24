Elizabethtown has its new varsity head football coach.

And Keith Stokes brings quite the pigskin resume to the Bears’ program.

After a playing career at East Carolina University and professionally in the Canadian Football League, the Arena Football League, the Indoor Football League and the French League, Stokes takes over the reins at E-town after Andy Breault resigned his post in December.

Stokes, who gained school board approval for the job earlier this week, has spent the last couple of years working as an assistant coach at Coatesville, Manheim Township and McCaskey, after a pro playing career that included stints with the Montreal Alouettes and Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the CFL, the Philadelphia Soul in the AFL and the Reading Express in the IFL. He also served as a special teams and offensive assistant coach for the BC Lions in the CFL.

Stokes, a Toms River, New Jersey native, was a wide receiver and a special teams standout during his playing career. In the CFL, he had 178 catches for 2,517 yards with 10 TD receptions, plus a kickoff return and nine punt returns for touchdowns. In the IFL, Stokes had 78 grabs for 940 yards with eight TD catches, plus 1,200 return yards and a pair of special teams scores.

He was a CFL All-Star in 2004, and Stokes played for the Elancourt Templiers in the French League in 2009. His most recent playing experience was with the now-defunct Central Penn Capitals (formerly based in York before moving to Harrisburg) of American Indoor Football from 2013 to 2015.

At East Carolina, Stokes led Conference USA with 1,427 all-purpose yards in 2000, and he holds the Pirates’ program record with 168 punt-return yards in a single game.

E-town went 16-23 overall under Breault over the last four seasons, including a 4-6 finish in 2021 and a district playoff appearance in 2018.

There are still two coaching vacancies in L-L League circles, with job openings at Columbia and Conestoga Valley. Earlier this offseason, Pequea Valley welcomed back Mike Choi for his second stint as the Braves’ coach, and McCaskey named Ben Thompson — last year's interim coach — as the Red Tornado's full-time skipper moving forward.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage