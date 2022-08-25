It’s round two in Kinzers for Mike Choi.

After a five-year tenure that began with two of the best seasons in program history, Choi stepped down as the head coach for Pequea Valley football in 2018 after compiling an 18-32 record with the Braves.

Now, he’s back at the helm.

“I have a passion for this community and a desire to see our students accomplish great things,” said Choi, who was again named head coach in December. “We call it Pequea Pride! So even though I wasn’t actively coaching, I never left behind this sense of Pequea Pride as a teacher in the school district. I am honored to be back and to have the great privilege to represent the players, the school and the people who live in our community.”

THE PLAYBOOK • L-L: Section Five • PIAA: Class 3A • Head coach: Mike Choi (first season in second stint, 18-32) • Base offense: Wing-T • Base defense: 4-4 • 2021 results: 2-8 (0-5 L-L) • Key players returning: OT-DT Jeremiah Garber, OG-DE Zach Hollenbaugh,WR-DB J.T. Hoops, C-LB Logan McGrane, RB-LB Zach Otstot, RB-DB Dontae Petersheim, OG-DE Evan Stoltzfus, RB-LB Orlando Stoltzfus, QB-DB Peyton Temple.

“We’ve got a completely new style with the coaches who have come in,” senior Peyton Temple said. “It’s been good to learn the new offense and refine the defense. A lot of getting the old out and bringing the new in with Coach Choi.”

Choi is taking over from the guy who stepped in for him, Jeff Werner, who went 3-24 as the main man for Pequea before stepping down after the end of the 2021 campaign. The Braves did take a step forward last season with a 2-8 record, including a last-second 17-14 victory over Jenkintown via a game-winning field goal from the now graduated Nevin Stoltzfus, and a 57-0 drubbing of Biglerville.

Pequea Valley currently has 28 players listed on its roster, including 12 seniors, which stands as one of its best in recent memory.

About the offense

Temple (927 passing yards, 9 touchdowns) is back under center, and the Braves also retain leading rusher Orlando Stoltzfus, as well as three interior offensive linemen in junior Logan McCrane and the senior duo of Zach Hollenbaugh and Evan Stoltzfus.

Senior newcomer Bryce Logan and sophomore Jeremiah Garber will fill out the blocking unit.

Temple lost his top three passing targets (Dominic Wallace, Jonathan Carter and Xavier Padilla) to graduation, so it makes sense for Pequea to switch from a spread offense to a Wing-T look. Look for guys like senior Zach Otstot (who missed a large portion of 2021 due to injury), senior Darrell Beiler, senior JT Hoopes, senior James Stoltzfus, junior Cameron Bergman and junior Dontae Petersheim to feature as offensive weapons.

“The determining factor in the decision was to install an offense that year in and year out could fit our personnel with the type of players that we currently have and that we expect to have in future years,” Choi said. “We will lean heavily on our offensive line.”

“Last year, we were all about the air raid offense,” Temple said. “I think the Wing-T is definitely more of a fit for the group we have now, especially with our speed.”

“It’s kind of been a full-on reset,” Hollenbaugh said. “We just got to learn it step by step. If we put in the work, we’re gonna get good at it.”

About the defense

The Braves plan on sticking with their base 4-4 defensive alignment from last year, though with a more aggressive attitude.

Hollenbaugh and Evan Stoltzfus are back at defensive end with Garber inside as well, and leading tackler McCrane fronts a deep group of linebackers. Petersheim, Hoopes, Bergman and James Stoltzfus will carry the load in the secondary.

“We’ve keyed in on certain things like linebackers reading the offensive line,” Evan Stoltzfus said. “It helps out the defensive line more. It’s gonna be a lot of fun to play with a faster style like that. It’ll be tough to stop.”

“The defensive mindset is to make things simple but sound in scheme which will allow our players to play fast,” Choi said. “When defensive players are allowed to think less and go play, the speed of their reactions increases, which transfers directly to the speed at which they play the game.”

Last word

With the new-look L-L setup, Pequea Valley looks to have as much of a chance as anybody in Section Five. Choi and his Braves are hoping to begin his second go-around on a high note.

“We’re trying to be more of a team,” Evan Stoltzfus said. “There were a lot of iffy moments last year where we kind of lost that mindset, so if we keep that in mind and stay faster than everybody else, we can compete.”

“Making the playoffs is always the ultimate goal,” Hollenbaugh said. “We just got to stick together as a team no matter what happens. One step at a time. We’re not gonna hang our heads; we’re just gonna go to the next play.”

“To be competitive right away we have to control what we can control,” Choi said. “If we do a good job of taking care of what we can control, we will be able to compete on every play, compete in each quarter, compete in each half, and compete in each game throughout the football season.”