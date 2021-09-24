For the second straight week, Penn Manor's football team needed some late-game heroics.

And for the second straight week, junior quarterback Eli Warfel delivered for the Comets.

Although it wasn’t on the last play like last Friday's game at Warwick, Warfel executed two fourth-quarter scoring drives, the final one capped when he hit DeShawn Stanley for a 19-yard touchdown with 4:47 left, lifting Penn Manor to a 21-17 crossover victory over Solanco on Friday in Quarryville.

“They are game-makers,” Comets' coach John Brubaker said of Warfel and Stanley. “We are never down and out. These guys know how to fight, which is fun. I am happy for the kids. To see our kids fighting back until the clock is out has been awesome.”

Down 17-14 after Elijah Reimold scored on a 7-yard touchdown run for the host Golden Mules, Penn Manor needed only five plays and 73 seconds to get the lead back.

Warfel and Stanley opened the fourth quarter by connecting for a 14-yard touchdown pass and a 14-10 Comets' advantage.

A virtually even first half closed with Trent McDowell’s 39-yard field goal that gave Solanco (2-3) a 10-7 lead.

Turning point

A pass interference penalty helped Penn Manor convert on a fourth-and-9, and Warfel hit Stanley on the next play for the eventual winning score.

Star of the game

Warfel finished with nine completions on 13 attempts for 136 yards and three touchdowns.

Key stops

Comets' junior linebacker Jimmy Keck made two key tackles on Solanco’s final drive, including holding Reimold to a yard with open field in front.

Quotable

“I don’t know. Not since I have been here,” Brubaker said when asked the last time Penn Manor started a season 4-1.

Up next

Penn Manor will host Wilson in Section One action Friday night, while Solanco travels to Denver to take on Cocalico in Section Two.