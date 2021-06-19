Coastal Carolina made a titanic splash in the college football universe last fall, going 11-1 overall repping the Sun Belt Conference, including a victory over BYU, plus a trip to the FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl on the way to a No. 14 national ranking in the two major polls.

Now the trendy Chanticleers have dipped into the Lancaster-Lebanon League waters in recruiting circles to get a verbal commitment from one of the top offensive lineman prospects in the state.

Lampeter-Strasburg rising senior standout Nick Del Grande, an all-state pick for the Pioneers last fall, gave coach Jamey Chadwell and Coastal Carolina a verbal pledge to accept their scholarship offer this past week.

For Del Grande, the Chanticleers’ program checked all the boxes.

“Honestly, it’s like a family down there,” said Del Grande, who was recruited as an offensive tackle. “They produce really, really good football players, and they’re the toughest team in the country. And now they’ve had that BCS experience, so in the years to come they’ll have a shot to play for a national championship.”

“Plus,” he added, “the coaches are awesome, and they’re all about building character.”

Del Grande, a 6-4, 275-pounder, had a terrific two-way season last fall for L-S, when he helped the Pioneers win the L-L League Section 3 title, successfully defend their District 3 Class 4A crown and return to the PIAA state semifinals for the second year in a row.

Del Grande was a key cog along a rugged offensive line that helped L-S churn out 390 yards and 44 points a game in their 9-1 season. He was a second-team league all-star pick at offensive tackle, and Del Grande was named Section 3 Linebacker of the Year after he piled up 69 tackles, including six stops for losses, three sacks and a pair of fumble recoveries.

He also earned Pennsylvania Football News all-state honors, and an all-star nod from EasternPA Football — and then his recruiting process skyrocketed.

Del Grande has 17 scholarship offers in all, with Air Force, Army, Buffalo, Central Michigan, UConn, Dartmouth, East Carolina, Florida International, Kent State, Liberty, Marshall, UMass, Navy, Penn, Rhode Island and Temple joining Coastal Carolina.

Del Grande has had a busy spring; he and his family have made on-campus visits to Coastal Carolina, UConn, Boston College, Wake Forest, Syracuse, Penn, Temple and Penn State.

In the end, he chose Coastal Carolina, which is situated in Conway, South Carolina, a suburb of Myrtle Beach.

“It’s been a roller coaster,” Del Grande said. “One offer turned into five and five turned into 10 and 10 turned into 15. In the beginning it was hard to manage all of the phone calls and talking to coaches and school work. But I learned a lot of things, as far as life experiences go. It’s been a long process but it’s finally over, and I’m excited about it.”

Up next on the L-L League recruiting reveal list is Cocalico rising senior offensive lineman Ryan Brubaker who, at last check, was up to 35 scholarship offers. Back in mid-May he whittled his final five down to Penn State, South Carolina, Stanford, Tennessee and Vanderbilt.

Like Del Grande, Brubaker has spent the spring making the rounds with on-campus visits to the colleges on his list.

One year after Warwick grad and Wisconsin commit Nolan Rucci became the most recruited player out of the L-L League, two more offensive lineman in the Class of 2022 are following in his footsteps.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage