Motivation comes in all shapes and sizes.

For Hempfield senior Aidan Shorter, it comes from his siblings.

Shorter and his Black Knights’ football teammates pulled on their gear for the first time this season bright and early Monday morning, when Hempfield gathered for the first of its five PIAA-mandated heat acclimatization practice days.

Sure, Shorter was hot, pausing multiple times to wipe his brow during a stoppage from the drills. But the heat wasn’t going to slow him down, not with the inspiration he’s drawn from two of his older brothers.

A few years back, Isaiah Shorter contracted a rare form of brain cancer.

“He had a 10 percent chance — and I think it was even lower than that, to be honest — to live,” Aidan Shorter said, “but he beat it. Completely.”

Devon Shorter, a recent Hempfield grad and former Knights’ hard-hitting linebacker, joined the Air Force after his prep days in Landisville, and just two weeks ago, he shipped out to Texas.

One brother heroically beat cancer. One brother is serving his country. That’s why going through some grunt work on a humid 95-degree day didn’t faze Shorter too much. And his brothers also certainly motivated him last year, when he was a key cog on Hempfield’s stifling defensive unit. With Shorter making hits and taking names, the Knights gave everyone fits in the Section 1 race and went on to reach the District 3 Class 6A semifinals for the first time in five years.

In the district quarterfinals, a tour-de-force 35-2 triumph over Central Dauphin East, Shorter picked off a pass and returned it for a touchdown. But when the going gets tough — like slugging blocking dummies in early August or trying to make a stop to get your defense off the field in the bitter cold in late November — Shorter stops and thinks about his brothers, especially Isaiah.

“Through the hard times, I always remember that he went through way, way, way worse things than I can even imagine,” he said. “Both of them are so inspirational, because they both work so, so hard.”

Here’s a neat wrinkle about Shorter and his brothers: Aidan, Devon and Isaiah, along with two other brothers and a sister, were all adopted by Tim and Nancy Shorter. Aidan and Isaiah have the same birth parents.

“I don’t know any other family,” Aidan Shorter said. “I count my blessings every single day.”

“Aidan personifies what we’re trying to do here at Hempfield,” Knights’ coach George Eager said Monday, with the sweltering sun beating down on Hempfield’s turf surface. “Tough-nosed, willing to be a team player who will always give it his all and be a good person. He has all of those qualities. He’s been through some tough times, but he continues to be here, and he’s willing to do whatever the team needs.”

Like switching up positions, sometimes on the fly. Shorter is an anchor at tight end on offense. On defense, he spent a bulk of his time last fall at inside linebacker, but he’ll also bump up and play some defensive end, and he could be ticketed for some time at D-tackle this fall.

“He’s a huge part,” Eager said. “He’s a proven guy, and I don’t need to constantly watch him, because I trust him. He’s just an all-around team player, and you don’t always see that these days. But Aidan, he’s like hey, wherever you need me, and wherever the team needs me.”

Whatever it takes, Shorter said. And with plenty of inspiration and motivation from his older brothers, he’ll give the Knights 1,000 percent on every single play — even on a 95-degree day in early August.

