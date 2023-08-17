The wait could last an hour, long after the stadium lights turned off and the parking lot was empty. Everyone else was home. Gavin Cox was alone.

Solanco’s offensive lineman sometimes grew impatient. If he peeked inside the school to ask how much longer it was going to take, he was quickly shooed away.

Tony Cox was never in a hurry. The postgame meeting took as long as he needed.

Being the coach’s son comes with a lot of perks. It can also mean standing around waiting for a ride.

“It gives him good character,” Tony Cox said. “He wants to be a coach when he grows up. He knows what it’s gonna be like.”

Football has a constant presence in the Cox household. The former South Carolina residents put on their Clemson gear every Saturday and cheer on their favorite college team.

Solanco has become an extension of that love for the game. Cox has served as head coach for 10 seasons and Gavin was the first of three sons to make it into the program.

Bryce, the middle child, is a sophomore who will see time at linebacker. Trey is a sixth-grader and a possible quarterback of the future.

Gavin always wanted to be under center himself instead of actually being a center. Fate handed the 6-2, 275-pound senior a body for the trenches.

He said being chubby when he was younger led to him becoming a lineman.

A father-son combination at coach and quarterback is fairly common. Coach and center. That’s a bit more rare.

It doesn’t make Gavin any less valuable to his team. Solanco’s line is the heartbeat of its triple option offense. The Golden Mules went 10-0 during the regular season and landed the top seed in the District Three Class 5A playoffs.

“I told him, ‘You’re actually the quarterback of the line,’ ” Cox said. “You have to do your job and get everybody else organized.”

Cox is quick to tell his eldest boy that a starting spot isn’t guaranteed. If someone better comes along, that kid will play instead.

Gavin has made sure that doesn’t happen. He has attended more summer workouts than anyone else on the roster.

“He takes pride in that,” Cox said. “It’s easy for him to be a leader because everybody sees his commitment.”

Gavin has been on the sidelines for as long as his father has held the job. Gavin attended Lancaster-Lebanon League media day before he ever put on a Solanco uniform.

Expectations for the coach’s son are always high. Parents who are coaches often demand more of their children.

The center said his father puts more pressure on him because he wants to see him succeed. On occasion, he’ll become mad but knows it’s for the best.

Solanco’s head coach was a quarterback and safety in his day. Gavin gets his height from his mom, Hope, and her side of the family.

When Cox went searching for a new coaching opportunity a decade ago, he was focused on schools in Maryland, where Hope was raised. The only Pennsylvania school he applied to was Solanco. He didn’t even know the head coaching position was vacant at the time.

The family put down roots in Quarryville and Solanco has enjoyed success. The Golden Mules never went 10-0 before last fall.

“Since we’ve moved here, great things have happened,” the coach said. “I always tell people we have a community football team.”

Solanco hopes to challenge for another Section Three title with Ephrata and Garden Spot among the teams standing in the way.

Gavin recently earned his driver’s license, so he no longer needs a ride home. It was another sign that he’s nearing the end of high school.

These will be a sentimental few months for the Cox family. It’s the last time a father and son get to be a coach and player on the same sideline.

Gavin knows he’ll miss his time at Solanco. The wins, the workouts and even the long waits in the parking lot.

“I just don’t want it to end,” he said.