It’s been a heck of an offseason football recruiting period for a pair of standout Lancaster-Lebanon League interior linemen.

Cocalico junior Ryan Brubaker and Lampeter-Strasburg junior Nick Del Grande have been piling up the scholarship offers like hotcakes, as major DI colleges from across the country have been checking in on the Lancaster County all-star performers.

At last count, Brubaker was up to 33 offers; Del Grande is at 12.

Brubaker’s list is quickly becoming a who’s-who of major D1 programs. Ready for it? Here you go:

Louisville, Michigan, Auburn, Syracuse, Vanderbilt, Nebraska, Cincinnati, Penn State, Georgia Tech, Arizona State, Pitt, Tennessee, Duke, Buffalo, Wake Forest, Missouri, Virginia, South Carolina, Tulane, Mississippi, Liberty, Monmouth, Dartmouth, Miami (Ohio), Princeton, Harvard, Army, Columbia, Penn, Yale, Kent State, UMass and UConn have all put offers on the table for Brubaker.

Meanwhile, Del Grande’s list is also beginning to bulge:

Temple, Florida International, Buffalo, Air Force, UConn, East Carolina, Central Michigan, UMass, Coastal Carolina, Kent State, Army and Navy have all ponied up offers to Del Grande, a 6-4, 260-pounder who earned all-star honors at offensive tackle and linebacker last fall for L-S, which went 9-1 and won the District 3 Class 4A title for the second year in a row.

Del Grande was a key cog along the Pioneers’ rugged offensive line, and he also piled up 69 tackles, including six sticks for losses, three sacks and a pair of fumble recoveries. He was named L-L League Section 3 Linebacker of the Year, and he earned all-state LB honors from the Pennsylvania Football Writers and Pennsylvania Football News.

Brubaker, a punishing 6-6, 290-pounder, earned L-L League all-star honors and a Pennsylvania Football Writers all-state nod last fall.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage