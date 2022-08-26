This story was published in partnership with MikeDragoSports.com, covering high school sports in Berks County. Click here for more information on how to subscribe.

KUTZTOWN — Fleetwood quarterback Jack Riffle threw four touchdown passes and scored one on the ground as the Tigers churned out a 58-12 nonleague football win Friday night over Kutztown.

Riffle connected with senior receiver Mason Musitano for three scores in the first half, including a 33-yard pass down the left sideline. Musitano hauled in five catches for 91 yards and three touchdowns.

Riffle completed 8-of-11 pass attempts for 165 yards and the four TD passes in the first half. He also scored on a 48-yard run. He finished with 63 yards on three carries.

Fleetwood’s first score came on a 5-yard run by running back Ty Wamsher. Wamsher also scored on a 65-yard touchdown pass.

Fleetwood worked with a short field most of the night as the special teams unit blocked three punts in the first half.

Kutztown scored on its second possession of the second quarter to cut into Fleetwood’s lead. Quarterback Jacob Lafferty found Ethan Lafferty for a 13-yard score to make it 16-6, but the Tigers pulled away with touchdowns on their next four possessions.

Kutztown’s Brenden Ackley scored the Cougars other touchdown on a 1-yard run in the third quarter. He finished with a game-high 90 yards on 13 rushing attempts.