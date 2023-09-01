This story was published in partnership with MikeDragoSports.com, covering high school sports in Berks County. Click here for more information on how to subscribe.

FLEETWOOD — Fleetwood used two 100-yard rushing performances to run past visiting Conrad Weiser 30-21 Friday night in a nonleague football game.

The Tigers (2-0) were led by Kutztown transfer running back Dakota Thomas (13 carries for 131 yards, three touchdowns), running back Zion Brickle (18 carries for 112 yards) and quarterback Jack Riffle (12-for-18 passing for 103 yards).

Another standout performer for the Tigers was kicker/punter William Maurek, who booted two field goals (32, 29 yards), three extra points and had two touchbacks on kickoffs. He also pinned the Scouts at the 3-yard line on a punt, which set up a fourth-quarter safety by the Tigers’ defense.

He even made a touchdown-saving tackle on a 47-yard punt return late in the fourth quarter.

Conrad Weiser (0-2) was led by running back Ousmane Conde (14 carries for 129 yards, 1 TD). Quarterback Donovan Gingrich connected with wide receiver Evan Rittle for two touchdowns, of 22 and 11 yards.

The contest featured a little bit of everything.

There were three touchdowns in a 40-second span in the third quarter, 18 combined penalties for 150 yards, a safety, and three 100-yard rushers.

The Tigers took only their second victory of the series. Conrad Weiser now leads the overall series 13-2.