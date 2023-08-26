This story was published in partnership with MikeDragoSports.com, covering high school sports in Berks County. Click here for more information on how to subscribe.

FLEETWOOD — Fleetwood scored 42 unanswered points en route to defeating Kutztown 48-6 in a nonleague football season opener Friday night.

Tigers senior Czion Brickle scored twice in the victory with runs from 22 and 65 yards out.

Quarterback Jack Riffle threw two touchdowns, one to senior Mason Musitano for 59 yards, and another to tight end Landon Hare for a 6-yard score.

Kicker William Maurek put Kutztown on notice with a successful onside kick in the second quarter. Maurek was perfect on the night on extra points.

Fleetwood’s defense dug in early after surrendering an early first-quarter touchdown.

Fleetwood forced four turnovers on the night, galvanizing the Tigers in front of their home fans.

Kutztown quarterback Colton Mathias threw a pair of interceptions and fumbled the ball in the first half. Mathias scored the lone touchdown for the Cougars on a 10-yard run in the first quarter.

Fleetwood remains at home to battle Conrad Weiser next week. Kutztown heads home to face York Tech.