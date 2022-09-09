This story was published in partnership with MikeDragoSports.com, covering high school sports in Berks County. Click here for more information on how to subscribe.

FLEETWOOD — David Ramsey’s three-touchdown night propelled Fleetwood to a 35-3 nonleague football rout of Upper Perkiomen Friday night in the Tigers’ home opener.

Ramsey played a huge part in a balanced rushing attack, leading the Tigers in rushing with 97 yards on 21 carries.

The night also belonged to the Fleetwood defense, which gave up a lone field goal in the first quarter.

The Tigers’ defense allowed just 3 yards passing and 17 yards rushing in the second half. In fact, Upper Perk gained most of its yards on Fleetwood penalties.

Fleetwood quarterback Jack Riffle rebounded from last week’s loss to Conrad Weiser with a turnover-free night, going 14-for-21 passing for 195 yards.

Riffle had a 49-yard TD run in the third quarter called back because of a holding penalty.

Running back Trey Killian saw a significant number of touches in the second half, rushing 10 times for 66 yards and a score. As a team the Tigers had 284 rushing yards, which allowed them to control the clock throughout the game.

The Tigers moves to 2-1 on the season and will host Twin Valley at 7 p.m. Friday.