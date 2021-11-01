Twelve Lancaster-Lebanon League football teams have qualified for the District Three playoffs. Eight of them will play in first-round games this weekend.

Brackets, dates, sites and times for early round games were finalized, based on a power rating formula, by the District Three committee Monday.

The other four qualifiers from the L-L received first-round byes based on their seeding.

With one exception, noted below, all games are at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5

The schedule:

Class 6A: Manheim Township (eighth seed, 6-4) at Central York (#1, 10-0); Wilson (#5, 7-3) at York (#4, 7-2); Hempfield (#6, 6-4) vs. Central Dauphin East (#3, 7-3) at Central Dauphin High School.

Class 5A: Gettysburg (#9, 7-3) at Warwick (6-4, #8). Manheim Central (#2, 9-1) has a first-round bye and will face the winner of Friday’s Exeter-South Western first round game in a quarterfinal Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. at Manheim Central.

Class 4A: Octorara (#9, 8-2) at Northern York (#8, 6-3). The winner of that game faces top-seeded Bishop McDevitt (8-1) at 7 p.m. Nov. 12 at McDevitt.

Also at 7 p.m. Nov. 12: Lampeter-Strasburg (#2, 9-1) vs. the winner of Friday’s Conrad Weiser-Big Spring winner; Cocalico (#5, 6-4) at Berks Catholic (#4, 6-4); Donegal (#6, 7-2) at Kennard Dale (#3, 9-1).

Class 3A: Northern Lebanon (#8, 4-6) at Wyomissing (#1, 10-0) at 1 p.m. Saturday; Lancaster Catholic (#7, 6-4) at Boiling Springs (#2, 9-1).

Class 2A: Upper Dauphin (#3, 8-1) vs. Columbia (#2, 8-1) at a site that was listed as TBA as of Monday afternoon.

Only four teams qualify in 2A, so the Columbia-Upper Dauphin winner will face the winner of Friday’s semifinal between York Catholic (#1, 9-0) and Susquenita (#5, 5-4) for the championship Nov. 12 at the home field of the higher seed.