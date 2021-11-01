Twelve Lancaster-Lebanon League football teams have qualified for the District Three playoffs. Eight of them will play in first-round games this weekend.

Brackets, dates, sites and times for early round games were finalized, based on a power rating formula, by the District Three committee Monday.

The other four qualifiers from the L-L received first-round byes based on their seeding.

With one exception, noted below, all games are at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5

The schedule:

Class 6A: Manheim Township (eighth seed, 6-4) at Central York (#1, 10-0); Wilson (#5, 7-3) at York (#4, 7-2); Hempfield (#6, 6-4) vs. Central Dauphin East (#3, 7-3) at Central Dauphin High School.

Class 5A: Gettysburg (#9, 7-3) at Warwick (6-4, #8). Manheim Central (#2, 9-1) has a first-round bye and will face the winner of Friday’s Exeter-South Western first round game in a quarterfinal Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. at Manheim Central.

Class 4A: Octorara (#9, 8-2) at Northern York (#8, 6-3). The winner of that game faces top-seeded Bishop McDevitt (8-1) at 7 p.m. Nov. 12 at McDevitt.

Also at 7 p.m. Nov. 12: Lampeter-Strasburg (#2, 9-1) vs. the winner of Friday’s Conrad Weiser-Big Spring winner; Cocalico (#5, 6-4) at Berks Catholic (#4, 6-4); Donegal (#6, 7-2) at Kennard Dale (#3, 9-1).

Class 3A: Northern Lebanon (#8, 4-6) at Wyomissing (#1, 10-0) at 1 p.m. Saturday; Lancaster Catholic (#7, 6-4) at Boiling Springs (#2, 9-1).

Class 2A: Upper Dauphin (#3, 8-1) vs. Columbia (#2, 8-1) at a site that was listed as TBA as of Monday afternoon.

Columbia will host this game as the higher seed, but its grass field took some damage when the Crimson Tide played on it last Friday.

“As far as I know, it’s still on, at Columbia,’’ Crimson Tide Bud Kyle said after a light practice Monday. “The field is actually in a lot better shape than I thought.’’

Only four teams qualify in 2A, so the Columbia-Upper Dauphin winner will face the winner of Friday’s semifinal between York Catholic (#1, 9-0) and Susquenita (#5, 5-4) for the championship Nov. 12 at the home field of the higher seed.

Class A: Only two teams qualify, none from the L-L. Steel-High (7-2) and Delone Catholic (6-4) will play for the championship at Steelton at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13.