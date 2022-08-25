Kyle Wassell was willing to fill any role for Lancaster Catholic the past two years. That’s how a 170-pound underclassman turned into a center.

Chris Maiorino, who’s entering his third season running the Crusaders, summarized Wassell’s attitude toward the football team in four words: “Coach, I’ll do it.”

“The sacrifices he has made,” Maiorino said. “When you look at him, he’s not the biggest kid in the world. We had this talk with him. If there’s a time when we can move you to another position that suits your size better we will.”

That time has arrived this season, which Catholic expects to bring better days. The Crusaders went 6-13 during Maiorino’s first two seasons.

THE PLAYBOOK • L-L: Section Five • PIAA: Class 3A • Head coach: Chris Maiorino (third season, 6-13) • Base offense: Spread • Base defense: 4-2-5 • 2021 results: 4-7 (1-4 L-L) • Key players returning: QB-DB Will Cranford, RB-LB Terrell Crawley, TE-DE Eddie Dresch, TE-LB Zach Dresch, WR-DB R.J. Gonzalez, OT-DE Kellan Murphy, WR-DB Jaevon Parker, TE-LB Kyle Wassell.

Wassell is shifting to H-back on offense while still playing linebacker. He’s the kind of unselfish, jack-of-all-trades successful teams need.

“I feel like we are in good shape,” Wassell said. “Everyone is stepping up and filling the positions. I feel like everyone wants it more this year than any year in my past. I think it’s going to be a lot of fun. We’re going to win some games. We’re going to have a great season.”

Wassell is part of a senior core that wants to help Catholic return to its glory days. That group also features Jaevon Parker and Ed Dresch.

This year’s seniors were sophomores when Maiorino took over. They’re centerpieces now.

“We’re very excited,” Maiorino said. “I think for the first time in my three years we have players who have experience and we have depth.”

About the offense

Catholic’s spread will be orchestrated by quarterback Will Cranford, a senior heading into his third season of varsity play, and a deep collection of receivers.

Having a QB who has been through the grind before figures to be a plus.

“That certainly helps,” Maiorino said. “Having that experience within the offense and the comfort level with the guys he has grown up with and is close with is something that we’re excited about. We like his leadership and the way he conducts himself.”

Parker should be the No. 1 target and a big-play threat. He shifted from quarterback after transferring to Catholic from McCaskey before last season.

Running back Terell Crawley will get the bulk of the carries when the Crusaders opt to run.

“Terell has been an awesome leader since the day he walked in the door,” Maiorino said. “As a junior, now it’s his time. I’m really happy with the way he has progressed.”

About the defense

With six returning starters, including both ends and three linebackers, Catholic hopes to improve at stopping the run.

Dresch and Kellan Murphy help anchor the line. The linebacker crew, which features Wassell, Dresch and Lawrence Wolpert inside and Crawley, Eli Cunningham and Josh Acker outside, should be a strength.

“Compared to last year, our defense is way more bought in,” Parker said. “We have a lot more playmakers on the defensive side in the secondary. Our line and linebackers are way stronger. We’ll definitely be able to stop a lot of big plays.”

Intangibles

Catholic has plenty of senior leadership and motivation. That can be a potent combination as the Crusaders try to challenge in Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Five.

Maiorino said Parker helps keep the team upbeat and relaxed. When a TV reporter asked to interview one of the players at media day, Parker was the choice.

“I think it’s definitely the looks,” he said with a smile. “That’s why they picked me. I talked up our team. We’re going to be a big threat. I think it was important to say that.”

Dresch is a two-way contributor who will help on and off the field.

“His growth as a player has been unbelievable,” Maiorino said. “He works very hard. He’s our big target as a tight end. We also need him to be our guy who sets the edge as a defensive guy as well. We’re looking forward to seeing his growth continue.”

Final word

Contending for a playoff spot is the goal. Catholic believes that’s within reach.

“We talked a lot in the offseason that there were some things we left on the field last year,” Maiorino said. “Adversity struck throughout games. I just want to see our guys play tough, play physical and give their best effort.”