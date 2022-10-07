From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 8, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three L-L League gridiron facts on a daily basis to keep you in the loop about what’s happening around the league …

One last round of preview items before tonight’s Week 7 games, including a look at the D3 power ratings, and where the local teams fit into the equation with four games to go:

1. What a start for Reading D-end Jaydon Pinnock. The Red Knights are enjoying their return to their old L-L League Section 1 stomping grounds, and Pinnock has been doing damage with — get this — five interceptions and seven forced fumbles. He had three picks in Reading’s Battle of the Border win over rival Muhlenberg, and he forced three fumbles last week vs. Penn Manor. Reading will welcome McCaskey in Week 7 — for the 100th meeting between the Knights and the Red Tornado — and Pinnock will be looking to wreak more havoc off the edge.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS, SCHEDULES

2. Speaking of wreaking havoc … Garden Spot DT Reed Gruber has been absolutely blowing stuff up in the backfield for the Spartans, who head into Friday’s tilt vs. Twin Valley tied atop the Section 3 standings with Elizabethtown and Solanco — a pair of undefeated teams that will drop the gloves tonight in Quarryville. Gruber’s gaudy numbers: 27 tackles, including eight sticks for losses, eight sacks, a trio of QB hurries, two pass breakups and two forced fumbles. We couldn’t find anyone in the L-L League with more sacks; Gruber piled up three of those earlier this season in the Spartans’ win over Lebanon. Yo, Twin Valley: Get a body (or more) on Gruber. Or else.

3. A quick look at the D3 power ratings, with a friendly reminder that the higher seed hosts, through the championship games. No more Hersheypark Stadium. No more neutral venues. Seeding is now more important than ever for teams jockeying for postseason invites ...

Class 6A: Top 8 teams qualify, and those playoff games get started Nov. 11-12, which means the L-L League big-school crew that make the field will have a week off, after finishing up their regular-season slates on Oct. 28-29. Interesting. I’ve never been a big fan of the bye week in football. But hey, that’s me. … Hempfield (No. 2, 5-1 overall), Wilson (No. 5, 5-1) and Manheim Township (No. 6, 4-2) are all safely inside the bubble; Hempfield at Wilson on Friday and Wilson at Township in Week 10, FYI. And this cool game on the horizon: Hempfield will welcome undefeated and reigning D3-5A champ Exeter for a nonleague clash next week. … Penn Manor (No. 10, 3-3) and Cedar Crest (No. 12, 3-3) are on the bubble; PM still faces games vs. Wilson and Township. … Cumberland Valley (5-1) is No. 1 and defending champ Harrisburg (4-1) is No. 3. The Cougars’ lone loss was against Township — which fell to Cumberland Valley.

Class 5A: Top 12 teams qualify, and those playoff games get started No. 4-5, with the top four teams receiving first-round byes. … The L-L League is currently hogging up the top three slots here: Solanco (6-0) is No. 1, Elizabethtown (6-0) is No. 2 and Exeter (6-0) is No. 3. … Garden Spot (No. 5, 5-1) and Conestoga Valley (No. 12, 3-3) are also both in, but the Buckskins are directly on the cut line, and still have games vs. undefeated Manheim Central and unscathed Exeter on their docket. … E-town at Solanco tonight — big-game alert — and Garden Spot still faces games vs. the Bears and the Golden Mules coming up later. Still a lot to be determined in 5A.

Class 4A: Top 10 teams qualify, and those playoff games begin Nov. 4-5, with the top six teams receiving first-round byes. … Manheim Central (6-0) is No. 1 and three-time reigning D3-4A finalist Lampeter-Strasburg (5-1) is No. 2. Meanwhile, Elco (No. 10, 3-3) is the bubble team, so the Raiders will need a fast finish to get back in the postseason. … Defending champ Bishop McDevitt (4-2) is No. 3, and Fleetwood (2-4) is another bubble outfit at No. 11; the Tigers still have E-town and Solanco on their slate.

Class 3A: Top 6 teams qualify, and those playoff games get started Nov. 4-5, with the top two teams receiving first-round byes. … Reigning 3-time champ Wyomissing (6-0) is No. 1, Lancaster Catholic (6-0) is No. 3 and Hamburg (5-1) is No. 4, and they’re all safely in heading into Week 7. Bubble team at No. 7 is Berks Catholic (2-4).

Class 2A: Top 4 teams qualify for the semifinals, which are set for Nov. 4-5. … Annville-Cleona (4-2) is No. 2 and Columbia (2-4) is No. 5, and currently on the outside looking in. The Crimson Tide has picked a bad time for a 4-game losing slide. … A-C KO’d Columbia earlier this season. … Camp Hill (5-1) is No. 1.

Class 1A: Top 2 teams qualify for the championship game, set for Nov. 4-5. There are only three 1A programs in D3 — none from the L-L League — and reigning champ Steel-High (4-2) is No. 1, Fairfield (1-4) is No. 2 and Halifax (0-5) is No. 3.

COMPLETE DISTRICT 3 FOOTBALL POWER RATINGS

