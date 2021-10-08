From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 9, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

1. Friday’s most intriguing game? I’ll throw that Donegal at Lampeter-Strasburg Section 3 tilt in the ring. Both teams will bring nifty winning streaks into the clash; the Indians have won four in a row, while the squelching-hot Pioneers are at five straight dubs. L-S sits atop the section race at 1-0, tied with Ephrata, which hosts Lancaster Catholic on Friday. Donegal is … well, 0-0 in league play; the Indians’ section opener in Week 6 vs. Garden Spot was PPD because of coronavirus issues. So Donegal has had an extra week to prep for the Pioneers — which isn’t necessarily a bad thing. I’m just not a huge fan of two weeks off in football; 14 days tends to stunt your vibe, and the Indians certainly had some great mojo going coming off consecutive victories over reigning Section 4 champ Elco, Annville-Cleona, Eastern York and Section 4 tri-leader Columbia. And don’t forget, Donegal is an eyelash from a 5-0 record; Elizabethtown scored in the waning seconds for a squeaker 14-7 win over the Indians back in Week 1. Here’s your Donegal refresher course: The Indians’ Wing-T offense is at 338 yards a game, second-best among Section 3 outfits, with 1,346 rushing yards. Donegal’s D is yielding 294 yards a game, also second-best among Section 3 squads, with just 669 rushing yards against. The Section 3 leader in those categories? L-S. Interestingly, the Pioneers also run an off-shoot of the Wing-T, only out of a pistol/shotgun look with wingbacks and the like. So both defenses have had plenty of live looks at those schemes in practice this week. The big question in this matchup: Will the two weeks off hurt or help Donegal? The Indians have a shot to knock off the reigning section and D3-4A champs here, especially if they’re fresh and prepped. If there are cobwebs and rust, that won’t help — not with the way L-S is going here lately.

2. Two of the top tacklers in the league will be on the same field Friday when Penn Manor travels to Manheim Township for a Section 1 dust-up. Comets’ safety-man Erik Hinkle (64 tackles, 1 for a loss, 2 INT, 1 fumble recovery) and Blue Streaks’ menacing LB Ty Washington (56 tackles, 10 for losses, 1.5 sacks, 3 QB hurries) have been absolute stick machines for their respective teams so far this season. With Township QB Hayden Johnson doing major damage up top during the Streaks’ sleek 3-game winning tear, keep an eye out for Hinkle to perhaps line up over the top of Township standout WR Anthony Ivey, and definitely be ready to help out in the pass-coverage department. And keep an eye on Washington to bum-rush the backfield and disrupt Penn Manor’s spread option attack.

3. Who has made the most PAT kicks through the first six weeks of the season? Here are the top 5: Weston Stoltzfus, Octorara (26-for-29); Matt O’Gorman, Manheim Township (24-for-27); Connor Caterbone, Manheim Central (20-for-21); Andrew Reidenbaugh, Lampeter-Strasburg (20-for-20); Gage Meckley, Warwick (18-for-19).

