One last blast of Week 2 preview items, with 22 games set for Friday’s slate …

1. Before last week’s 27-0 shutout victory over Elizabethtown, Donegal’s previous win via goose-egg was a 27-0 dub over Lancaster Catholic back in Week 10 in 2021. The Indians will go for a 2-0 getaway — and back-to-back shutouts perhaps? — Friday at York Suburban, in a rematch of a D3-4A first-round playoff game last fall, won by the Trojans. … As mentioned, E-town suffered a 27-0 setback last week against Donegal; it was the first time the Bears were blanked in a game since a 42-0 setback against Manheim Central back in Week 9 in 2021. E-town welcomes McCaskey on Friday in a battle of 0-1 teams, both looking to pick up speed moving forward. … Columbia suffered a 46-0 setback last week vs. river rival Eastern York. It was the first time the Crimson Tide were shutout since a 17-0 loss last year in Week 6 against Pequea Valley. Columbia will look to snap out of its funk Friday at home vs. Hanover, which is playing its second straight L-L League foe; the Nighthawks fell to Annville-Cleona last week, and after taking on the Tide, they’ll host Pequea Valley next week.

2. Can Fleetwood zoom to 2-0? The Tigers came up with a bushel of big plays in their 48-6 Hall of Fame trophy win over Kutztown last week. Check the stats: Czion Brickle rumbled for 107 yards, with TD runs of 21 and 65 yards … Jack Riffle passed for 105 yards, with a 59-yard TD strike to Mason Musitano and a 19-yard TD flip to Landen Hare … Brate Maddocks broke off a 54-yard TD run … and Chase Domenech added a defensive TD, returning an interception for a pick-6. … Fleetwood will welcome a Conrad Weiser crew coming of a 42-3 setback against Garden Spot. The Scouts will be tasked with slowing down the Tigers’ offense, which flashed plenty of balance in Week 1. Three C-dub defenders to keep an eye on here: LB Ryan Horack (6 tackles vs. Garden Spot) and safeties Evan Rittle (7 tackles) and David Keppley (6 tackles) can’t give Riffle time to find open receivers, or let Brickle get his feet moving.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS, SCHEDULES

SIGN UP FOR OUR $4 SPORTS PASS

SIGN UP FOR OUR L-L FOOTBALL EXCLUSIVE NEWSLETTER

3. Yes, McCaskey dropped a 26-12 decision last week vs. John Bartram, but let the record show that the Red Tornado’s passing attack was a big plus. Jalen Cintron completed eight passes for 134 yards — 130 of those up top to speedster Quimeak Talton, who had five catches, averaging 26 yards per reception. Cintron hit Talton for 33-yard and 70-yard TD throws, as McCaskey stretched Bartram’s secondary. The Tornado visits Elizabethtown on Friday, and the Bears are back at the drawing board after last week’s 27-0 setback vs. Donegal. E-town had 62 rushing yards against the Indians, and after one game and a month’s worth of practices, you know the Bears will be looking for a better effort vs. McCaskey. We’ll have our eyes on a trio of Tornado ‘backers in this clash: Eliezer Santiago (9 tackles, 1 sack vs. Bartram), Luis Santiago (7 tackles, 2 for losses) and Isaiah Myers (10 tackles, 1 INT, 1 fumble recover) all came up big in Week 1. Can they also keep E-town out of the end zone for the second game in a row? Get yourself to Thompson Field to find out.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage