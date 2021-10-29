From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 9, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

This is the under-the-weather edition of your daily 3 L-L League football facts … sorry to report that I’m coming to you live from the seventh floor at Lancaster General Hospital — shout-out to Nurse Anna and Nurse Kelly for putting up with my never-ending questions and water requests — where I’m being treated for a rather unsightly toe infection. Take care of your feet, my friends. There’s your pro tip for the day. The goal is to be back up and moving as soon as possible, but it appears this will keep me on the sidelines for several days. I’ll keep you posted on my progress … and if you don’t see me out and about in the immediate future, you know why. Thanks for the well-wishes, Tweets and emails; much obliged. One thing I can do while being pent up in the observation unit is fire up the laptop and write, which is keeping me sane. So here's one last Week 10 prep for good measure ...

1. Solanco stat of the week: QB Bradley Weder had a memorable starting debut behind center last week, when he piloted the Golden Mules to a 37-0 win over Conestoga Valley. Weder passed for 93 yards — which is a goodly amount in Solanco’s run-first offense — and he flipped a 26-yard TD pass to Elijah Reimold. It took nine weeks, but it was the Mules’ first TD pass this season. On the flip-side, Solanco quarterbacks have only thrown one interception this fall.

2. Cocalico and Manheim Central are set to square off in a Section 2 showdown on Friday in Manheim. While their offensive schemes differ, the Eagles and the Barons are getting nearly the same overall production: Cocalico is at 357 yards a game, including a league-best 2,828 rushing yards. Central is at 353 yards a game, and check out this balance: The Barons have 1,584 rushing yards and 1,593 passing yards. ... FYI: Cocalico RB Anthony Bourassa, the league's leading rusher and TD-maker, had his bust-out game last fall against ... Manheim Central, when he scooted for 256 yards in a win over the Barons.

3. Columbia senior QB Robert Footman, who is having a terrific season for the Crimson Tide, is poised to hit a cool milestone Friday, when Pequea Valley climbs the hill for a Section 4 clash. After throwing for 1,516 yards in the truncated 2020 season, and sitting at 2,406 passing yards so far this season, Footman has 3,922 career air yards — just 88 shy of joining the 4,000-yard club. If Footman and the Tide beat PV on Friday, they’ll get the Section 4 crown all to themselves — and wrap up no worse than the 2-seed in the D3-2A bracket.

