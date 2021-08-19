From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 9, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

1. Nobody has played a scrimmage game yet, but there’s already been a — gulp — COVID-related postponement involving an L-L League team. Pequea Valley’s Week 1 nonleague tilt on Aug. 27 at home against Biglerville is off, and that game is now scheduled for Nov. 5. Biglerville had a COVID outbreak and is rearranging its preseason schedule, meaning no season-opener next Friday in Kinzers. That also means an extra prep week for the Braves, who welcome Susquehanna Township for a scrimmage on Saturday.

Speaking of scrimmages … we’ve broken down 18 of the 20 tuneup matchups involving L-L League teams. Here are the last two …

2. Wyomissing at Lampeter-Strasburg, Aug. 21, 10 a.m. — It doesn’t get much better than this: Wyo is the two-time reigning D3-3A champ and went to the PIAA finale last fall. L-S is the back-to-back reigning D3-4A champ, won the Section 3 crown last season, and has gone to consecutive state semifinal showdowns. Bob Wolfrum, set for his 35th season on the Spartans’ sideline, will bring his crew to Lampeter, looking to patch some holes after some heavy graduation losses. Wyo went 9-1 last fall, beating Middletown for D3-3A gold for the second year in a row before falling to Central Valley in the PIAA title clash. Here’s one name to remember for the Spartans: TE-DE Aiden Mack is a Richmond recruit. Wyo gets an L-S squad that also took some heavy graduation jabs, but returns a nice nucleus — including Coastal Carolina commit OT-LB Nick Del Grande, TE Beau Heyser and safety/QB Berkeley Wagner — for first-year skipper Victor Ridenour, who will coach up his troops for the first time in game conditions against Wolfrum and Wyo. This is a terrific tuneup scrap for both teams.

3. Conestoga Valley at Lebanon, Aug. 21, 10 a.m. — The most pressing issue in this scrimmage will likely be Lebanon’s QB battle, which has been waged throughout the summer and into camp. Someone has to step in and step up for departed 5,000-yard passer Isaiah Rodriguez, and Cedars’ skipper Frank Isenberg listed newbies Sebastian Pizarro and Julien Selman on his preseason depth chart. Another option could end up being RB Pedro De’Arce, an experienced backfield performer who knows his way around Lebanon’s huddle. Definitely keep an eye on that, as the Cedars try and replace some key parts in their arsenal. Thumbs up in CV’s camp, as the Buckskins look to ride the momentum of last year’s 5-0 finish, plus a 6-2 overall mark and second-place ranking in the tough-as-nails Section 2 race. QB Macoy Kneisley returns to pilot the O, which will feature key returning playmakers and vet trench protectors alike. Can CV pick up where it left off last fall? The Bucks sure hope so, and that starts with getting clean reps in game-action vs. Lebanon.

