From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 9, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

UPDATE: Friday's Garden Spot at Donegal Section 3 game has been postponed until Nov. 5 because of coronavirus concerns, according to a release from Donegal.

1. Call them Donegal’s dynamic defensive trio. Say hello to Jon Holmes, Noah Rohrer and Landen Baughman. They’re all juniors, by the way. And they have been key cogs in the Indians’ 4-game winning tear and 4-1 getaway, as they hope to put another W notch in their belts Friday when Garden Spot comes to Mount Joy for a Section 3 lid-lifter. Holmes, Rohrer and Baughman have all registered 40 or more tackles to spearhead Donegal’s defensive effort; the Indians are giving up 294 yards a game, and those three have done plenty of ball-hawking in the first five weeks: DB Holmes (49 tackles, 2.5 hits for losses, 1 pass breakup, 1 forced fumble), DB Baughman (41 tackles, 1 INT) and LB Rohrer (45 tackles, 12 sticks for losses, 3 sacks) have brought the lumber, combining for 135 bone-jarring tackles as Donegal finds itself right in the thick of the D3-4A playoff hunt. Friday, the Holmes-Baughman-Rohrer troika — who are also taking care of business on offense, including Baughman in his first season at QB — must help the Indians keep Garden Spot under wraps. Here’s a fun Sparty Nation stat: Garden Spot has the top three receivers among Section 3 teams: Derrick Lambert (29 catches for 302 yards, 3 TD), Zecheriah Nagle (16-278, 1 TD) and Blake Weaver (14-147) have combined for 59 receptions, 727 air yards and four TD grabs. Holmes-Rohrer-Baughman vs. Lambert-Nagle-Weaver. Remember those six names. Whoever wins those individual matchups has a great chance to win this game.

SIGN UP FOR LNP | LANCASTERONLINE L-L FOOTBALL EXCLUSIVE NEWSLETTER

2. All eyes on Cocalico’s defense Friday, when the Eagles welcome Solanco for an intriguing Section 2 opener. Cocalico has allowed 1,003 rushing yards in five weeks, and the Eagles are mired near the bottom of the league chart in total defense, giving up an un-Cocalico-like 415 yards a game. Maybe not the best week for the Golden Mules to be pulling into Denver, but if the Eagles are going to get it turned around defensively, this is certainly the game to do it. Solanco features five slippery backs — QB Brody Mellinger (353 yards, 4 TD), RB Elijah Reimold (290 yards, 8.5 avg., 5 TD), FB Zach Turpen (282 yards, 2 TD), FB Robert Castagna (266 yards, 1 TD) and change-of-pace speedster Josiah Forren (10.9 yards per carry, 3 TD) — who have helped the Mules pound out a league-best 1,395 rushing stripes. Cocalico’s D has to win the trench wars and not let any of Solanco’s backs bust into space. That means a strong game up front from D-line stud Damien Wolf (28 tackles, 4 hits for losses) and plenty of cheating up by LB Luke Angstadt (37 tackles, 3 for losses, 1 sack, 1 fumble recovery) for the Eagles, who simply can’t Solanco run wild here.

SIGN UP FOR LNP | LANCASTERONLINE $1 SPORTS PASS

3. Warwick, come on down. You’re the next team to try and snap Manheim Central’s perfect start. The Barons will bring an unblemished 5-0 mark into their much-anticipated Section 2 opener against the Warriors on Friday in Manheim. You think the Barons want some payback after Warwick has pinned three straight losses on Central? Yes, the Warriors’ offense must cope with the Barons’ top-ranked defense — 166 yards a game against, league-low 289 rushing yards allowed, 18 sacks — but Warwick must also stop Central’s offense, which is putting up 373 yards a game. The Barons have been balanced with 908 rushing yards and 960 passing yards, and QB Judd Novak (67-of-110 for 943 yards, 11 TD) is poised to join the 1,000-yard air club in this clash, and he has weapons aplenty. Warwick’s D has allowed 1,032 rushing yards, and the Warriors are yielding 340 yards a game. They know they’ll have to tighten that up against the quick-strike Barons. Two Warwick defenders to watch here: LB Mahkel Tate (8 tackles, 1 for a loss last week vs. Hempfield) needs to chip-in in the run-stuffing department, and safety-man Trevor Evans (7 tackles, 1 for a loss last week vs. Hempfield) has to be ready to jump into coverage when Central empties its backfield and airs it out. Fun matchup here, with an all-important 1-0 getaway in the Section 2 chase up for grabs.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage