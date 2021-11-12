From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 9, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

1. The seven L-L League quarterbacks who will pilot their respective teams in the District 3 playoffs this weekend are all mobile, dual-threat players. They’ve all had success through the air, and when plays go haywire, they’ve all shown a penchant for tucking the ball under and taking off for big yardage. Four of the seven have thrown for 1,000 or more yards. Four of the seven have rushed for 600 or more yards. They all have positive rushing yardage with multiple TD keepers, and they’ve all been efficient when they go up top — even the run-first Wing-T and Veer signal-callers. The list: Donegal’s Landen Baughman (493 passing yards, 7 TD passes; 108 rushing yards, 2 TD keepers); Hempfield’s Cam Harbaugh (1,819 passing yards, 13 TD passes; 627 rushing yards, 6 TD keepers); Wilson’s Brad Hoffman (741 passing yards, 11 TD passes; 871 rushing yards, 11 TD keepers); Manheim Central’s Judd Novak (1,661 passing yards, 20 TD passes; 611 rushing yards, 9 TD keepers); Warwick’s Jack Reed (2,249 passing yards, 17 TD passes; 199 rushing yards, 3 TD keepers); Cocalico’s Blayke Taddei (412 passing yards, 8 TD passes; 205 rushing yards, 2 TD keepers); and Lampeter-Strasburg’s Berkeley Wagner (1,150 passing yards, 13 TD passes; 658 rushing yards, 14 TD keepers). … While the stats are fancy, the goal for these guys this weekend is simple: Don’t turn the ball over and finish drives. Points — 7 or 3 — are a good thing. … Harbaugh needs 181 passing yards vs. Harrisburg for a 2,000-yard season. … Hoffman, who has three 100-yard rushing games in a row, needs 129 rushing yards vs. Central York for a 1,000-yard season. … Reed needs 251 passing yards vs. Governor Mifflin for a 2,500-yard season.

BONUS NUGGET: Hempfield WR Adam Acker needs two receptions vs. Harrisburg for a 50-catch season, and Warwick WR Cooper Eckert needs three receptions vs. Governor Mifflin for a 70-catch season.

2. Exeter will be tasked with slowing down QB Judd Novak and Manheim Central’s multi-purpose offensive attack, which is averaging 352 yards and 39 points a game. You never know what you're getting with the Barons; one play they’ll go two backs and ride their powerful O-line. The very next play they’ll empty the backfield and go five wides to spread you out. The Eagles are allowing 221 yards a game, third-best in the Berks League. Their D ringleader is stick-meister LB Tyler Yocum, who has amassed 70 tackles, with seven hits for losses, plus a sack, three QB hurries, three interceptions and a pair of pass breakups. He’s also blocked a punt for an Exeter squad that has 21 takeaways and 24 sacks. Exeter at Manheim Central, in a clash of future L-L League Section 2 rivals, is a heck of a fun matchup.

3. How will Central York’s defense attack Hempfield QB Cam Harbaugh? With pressure off the edge, so keep an eye on Panthers’ D-end Trent Dunnick, who knows a thing or two about blowing stuff up in the backfield. CY’s seek-and-destroyer has 59 tackles, including 11 sticks for losses, plus five sacks, a pick, two fumble recoveries and four big forced fumbles. Dunnick and the Panthers’ D have to keep Harbaugh contained, because he’s tough to bring down when he finds daylight.

